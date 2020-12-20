Canterbury man convicted of raping two girls fails in latest bid to appeal conviction and sentence

A Canterbury man found guilty on five counts of raping a child under 12 has failed in his latest attempt to appeal his conviction and sentence.

A Canterbury man jailed for raping two girls over more than two years has been denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentence in New Zealand's highest court.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victims’ identities, was found guilty on five of six representative charges of raping two children under 12 by a jury in the Timaru District Court in December 2017, and sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in March 2018.

He took his case to the Court of Appeal, which in February 2020 ruled his trial was fair and justice done, dismissing his appeal against his conviction and sentence.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected his application for leave to appeal that ruling to the highest court.

Justices William Young, Mark O’Regan, and Ellen France of the Supreme Court said they would only address one of the man’s proposed grounds for appeal, which was “his difficulties with verbal tasks likely affected the Court of Appeal’s assessment of his credibility”.

“We are of the view that if the applicant wishes to pursue this aspect, he will need to go back to the Court of Appeal with evidence as to his abilities to respond verbally and seek a recall of that court’s judgement,” the justices said in their decision.

“We reserve leave to seek to appeal to this court again if that application is unsuccessful.”

The man’s other proposed grounds for appeal were the genital warts one of the girls contracted could not be linked to him, and a doctor’s evidence about how they were removed was “simply prejudicial”; a mistrial should have been declared after one of the jurors, who was promptly dismissed, brought newspaper articles about the trial into the jury room and researched genital warts online; his defence lawyer did not listen when he asked for a judge-alone trial; and the sentence was incorrect.

“None of the other matters the applicant wishes to raise give rise to any question of general or public importance,’’ the decision said.

“Rather, the proposed appeal on these matters would turn on the particular facts.

“Nor does anything raised by the applicant in relation to these matters suggest the appearance of a miscarriage of justice in the Court of Appeal’s assessment of the issues.”