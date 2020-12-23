Woodbury Store Cafe opens doors to customers

Woodbury Store Cafe co-owners Jill Murphy, left, and Dianne Hamilton at the store’s open day on Monday. Fellow co-owner Sue Hardwick-Smith is absent.

It’s been a long haul for the new owners of the Woodbury Store Cafe with Covid-19 pushing plans back by about three months, but finally the restored building has opened its doors to the public.

Friends from high school, Jill Murphy and Sue Hardwick-Smith teamed up with “ring in” Dianne Hamilton, purchasing the store which was built in 1874, and used as a general store until its closure in 1993.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The floor of the Woodbury Store Cafe, taken back to the original wood.

Murphy said the women wanted to bring the building back to its former glory and retain as much of its original character as possible.

“Woodbury was an old timber town so there's a lot of original timber,” Murphy said.

READ MORE:

* Barista offers healthy experience at new cafe



Former Geraldine High School students, Murphy and Hardwick-Smith used to dream about owning the store when they were at school.

Murphy said it was an “awesome” feeling to finally open on Monday morning with about a dozen people outside waiting to be let in. She hopes the store will be a hub for the community.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The original Woodbury Store was built in 1874 and used as a general store.

All three women have busy lives so have handed the running of the store over to a chef.

The aim is to use as much local produce as possible and grow herbs in the garden of the premises.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Two of the three new owners of the Woodbury Store Cafe from left, Jill Murphy and Dianne Hamilton were surprised to find people lined up outside before they opened their doors for the first time on Monday.

“It’s mainly cabinet food and good coffee, but we plan to develop to offer meals and breakfast in the future,’’ Murphy said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The Woodbury Store Cafe offers mostly locally-sourced ingredients in its cabinet food.

There is seating for 40 inside and 30 outside with the Woodbury Domain on the cafe’s doorstep so they can offer private functions. They were in the process of applying for a liquor licence.

To start, the cafe will be open five days a week and shut on Tuesday and Wednesday.

From December 26-January 1 it will be open every day, then return to the five-day week schedule.