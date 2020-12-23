Woodbury Store Cafe opens doors to customers
It’s been a long haul for the new owners of the Woodbury Store Cafe with Covid-19 pushing plans back by about three months, but finally the restored building has opened its doors to the public.
Friends from high school, Jill Murphy and Sue Hardwick-Smith teamed up with “ring in” Dianne Hamilton, purchasing the store which was built in 1874, and used as a general store until its closure in 1993.
Murphy said the women wanted to bring the building back to its former glory and retain as much of its original character as possible.
“Woodbury was an old timber town so there's a lot of original timber,” Murphy said.
Former Geraldine High School students, Murphy and Hardwick-Smith used to dream about owning the store when they were at school.
Murphy said it was an “awesome” feeling to finally open on Monday morning with about a dozen people outside waiting to be let in. She hopes the store will be a hub for the community.
All three women have busy lives so have handed the running of the store over to a chef.
The aim is to use as much local produce as possible and grow herbs in the garden of the premises.
“It’s mainly cabinet food and good coffee, but we plan to develop to offer meals and breakfast in the future,’’ Murphy said.
There is seating for 40 inside and 30 outside with the Woodbury Domain on the cafe’s doorstep so they can offer private functions. They were in the process of applying for a liquor licence.
To start, the cafe will be open five days a week and shut on Tuesday and Wednesday.
From December 26-January 1 it will be open every day, then return to the five-day week schedule.
