Good compliance rate in fishing season

Three months into the new sports fishing season, the Central South Island Fish and Game Council (CSI Fish and Game) is pleased that 98 per cent of anglers are following the rules.

Since October 1, 445 anglers have been interviewed with eight offenders encountered. The most common offence detected was fishing without a valid licence. Other offences were using more than one rod; being more than 15 metres from their rod and using illegal bait.

CSI Fish and Game compliance co-ordinator Hamish Stevens said the fact nearly 98 per cent were sticking to the rules shows that current ranging efforts are working with anglers’ deciding not to flout the law.

Stevens urged anglers to purchase a 2020-2021 season licence and have it on them, ready to show a ranger.

On Boxing Day, Stevens surveyed 48 anglers at the hydroelectric canals at Tekapo, Ohau and Pukaki, fining only one person for not carrying his licence. Over the next two days he surveyed about 30 anglers at Lake Benmore, all of whom were compliant, while at Lake Aviemore, two of the “20 or so” surveyed were without licences.

“It’s a good story, really, people were well-behaved and just out there enjoying themselves,” Stevens said.

He said all freshwater anglers that fish for trout, salmon, perch and other sports fish, must hold a valid sports fishing licence and adhere to the sports fishing regulations in their guides ,which can differ between waterways.

During the 2019/20 season, CSI Fish and Game rangers checked 1800 anglers on 36 waterways and 38 people were caught committing 47 offences, most near the hydro-electric canals around Tekapo and Twizel.

The most common offence (21) found by rangers last season was fishing without a valid licence.

Other offences were: fishing out of season; providing false and misleading information; and using more than one fishing rod.

Rarer offences included submitting fraudulent documents; being more than 15m from rod; using more than one bait assembly and using berley to attract fish.

There were 25 offenders who were summonsed to appear in the District Court. Of those, 24 received Court-appointed diversion, while one offender was fined $1000 for separate offences of obstruction and fishing without a licence.

The penalty for fishing without a licence - and most other regulation breaches- is a fine of up to $5000, forfeiture of fishing gear used and a criminal conviction.

“Anglers who choose to fish without a licence or otherwise break the rules can expect to end up in Court,” Stevens said.

“It’s not a risk worth taking and it is much cheaper and less stressful to simply get a licence and follow the rules.”