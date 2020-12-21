Countdown, Bunnings Warehouse, confirmed for Showgrounds as sale completed

Artist impressions of how the Countdown supermarket at the Timaru’s Showgrounds Hill development will look.

Two major chains have confirmed tenancies at Timaru’s Showgrounds Hill retail centre, three days after the sale went unconditional.

Bunnings Warehouse and Countdown both confirmed on Monday they will be tenants at the development - the same day Redwood Group confirmed it had purchased the 12 hectare site.

Timaru District Holdings Ltd chairman Ian Fitzgerald said the sale went unconditional on Friday.

Redwood Group chairman Tony Gapes told Stuff work would start on the site on Tuesday.

Gapes said the company was working with a number of tenants now it had Countdown and Bunnings finalised.

“Most of these will be new to Timaru and we should be able to announce these early next year,” he said.

Bunnings New Zealand director Jacqui Coombes said “we’ve been searching for a location that allows us to serve the Timaru community for some time, and we’re pleased to confirm we plan to become a tenant at the development when it’s constructed”.

“We expect the store to create more than 80 new team member positions when it opens in 2022.

SUPPLIED A screen grab from a page in resource consent documents for the Showgrounds Hill retail development that show a Countdown supermarket branded building.

“It will allow us to offer a wide range of home and lifestyle products to Timaru residents in a convenient location, that also includes other large format retailers,” Coombes said.

Bunnings has six stores in the South Island – three in Christchurch, one inBlenheim, one in Nelson and one in Dunedin and 47 stores nationwide. It closed its Ashburton branch in June.

A spokesperson for Countdown said it had plans for a new 3900sqm store, with pharmacy and online drive through pick up, while at this stage, it would aim to open the store in mid-2022.

Countdown already has stores in Timaru’s Browne St and Church St.

“We’re looking forward to bringing a new Countdown to the northern end of the city, and we hope this will be a convenient and exciting new offer for our Timaru customers that complements our other Timaru stores,” Countdown’s acting general manager for property Matt Grainger said.

“We’ll be working with Redwood Group on the detailed timeline and look forward to sharing this with the community next year.”

Redwood Group’s development will be done in three stages, which was granted consents for subdivision and land use on December 11 – the first stage set to be completed by July 2022, the second by July 2025 and the final by July 2027.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Showgrounds Hill site. (File photo)

In November 2019, Timaru District Holdings Ltd, the council’s holding company, confirmed it had sold the 12ha site, subject to due diligence, to Redwood Group. TDHL had purchased the site for $6.296m in April 2017.

The site will have 1228 carpark spaces, while a proposed traffic light intersection for Bridge Rd/State Highway 1 will also become a stop sign controlled intersection.

Stuff has approached other “big box” retailers about whether they would be interested in establishing themselves at the site.

A third business, nationwide coffee chain Black & White Coffee Cartel is advertising a franchise opportunity in Timaru with the address listed as ‘Showground, Evans St’.

An advertisement for the franchise says “We’re excited to announce that we have secured an outstanding location in Timaru and we are now looking for an enthusiastic owner-operator to join our team”.

Black & White Coffee Cartel has been approached for comment.

The development has already proved controversial, with several CBD business owners concerned it would pump money out of Timaru’s town centre, while the Timaru Town Centre Ratepayers' Action Group (TCRAG) has given council notice of its intent to lodge a Judicial Review over independent planning commissioner Allan Cubitt’s decision to grant the consents without public notification