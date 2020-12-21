South Canterbury couple sentenced to intensive supervision for child neglect

A 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been sentenced to 18 months’ intensive supervision on four counts of ill-treating or neglecting a child under 18.

The parents of four children with rotten teeth, dirt-ingrained skin, and developmental delays from years of neglect have been sentenced to intensive supervision.

The South Canterbury couple were charged with four counts of ill-treating or neglecting a child under 18 after their 5-year-old was spotted in the middle of a busy road, naked and unsupervised, about 2.30pm on May 3, 2019.

The 30-year-old father and 26-year-old mother, who have been granted final name suppression, were sentenced to 18 months’ intensive supervision with judicial monitoring when they appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Monday.

Judge Maze found the couple guilty of child neglect following a three-day judge-alone trial in July this year.

A South Canterbury District Health Board paediatrician gave evidence that the youngest child’s nappy was spotted with blood from a rash, likely caused by prolonged exposure to urine and faeces – while all four children suffered developmental delays, their skin was ingrained with dirt and scarred by insect bites, and fresh insect bites littered their bodies.

A dentist told the court one child was suffering inflamed gums which could develop into an abscess and damage the mouth’s bony tissue, while three of the four children had rotting teeth.

Oranga Tamariki issued a place of safety warrant, uplifting the children at Timaru Hospital and taking them to approved caregivers.

Judge Maze said the couple “struggled to accept the verdicts” but had shown “very real, positive signs of progress”.

“They didn’t accept the outcome originally, which meant they weren’t prepared to engage with anything to help them. They’ve both gone away and focused on what’s brought them here, and are looking at ways to give their children a better result,” the judge said.

“I’m confident both of you will use this therapeutic sentence to help yourselves in relation to your family.”

There was a “link between life experiences and this offending” for both parents, Judge Maze said.

The father had fallen into “major depression” after the death of his own father about three years ago, and was disconnected from his cultural heritage due to his almost non-existent relationship with his mother.

Meanwhile, the mother had spent a “significant amount of time” in the care of Child, Youth, and Family or foster homes – the frequent changes in homes, schools, and security leaving her with anxiety and limited coping skills.

Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae had submitted that judicial monitoring should be imposed because there had been “very little engagement” from the couple when they were offered services to help.

Defence lawyer Jay Lovely said the suggestion was a “very good idea” which would help the couple stay on track.

“Both love their kids and want to do better,” Lovely said.

“There’s a cycle that needs to be broken.”

Judge Maze also sentenced the father on an unrelated matter, breaching community work. He had 285 out of 300 hours’ community work outstanding, a sentence the judge cancelled and substituted with two months’ community detention.

“The curfew is 9pm to 5am daily. This will allow you to look for employment and reduce the pressure on the household.”