Devastating Lake Ōhau blaze marrs face of idyllic village but residents and regular holidaymakers remain devoted

Dave Honeyfield lost his house in the Lake Ōhau village fire, and within 11 weeks had a new one.

The meandering drive to Lake Ōhau village reveals the havoc wrought by a devastating blaze, but from the blackened ground springs vibrant regrowth as people continue enjoying all the remote hideaway has to offer.

In the early hours of October 4, a fire razed nearly 50 homes and burnt through 5360 hectares to change the face of the idyllic village.

However, residents and holidaymakers have not been deterred from spending another summer in the area, one couple having already placed a newly-built home on their charred property.

The outdoor summer activities which make the area a year-round retreat survived the blaze, from tramping and kayaking to fishing and mountain biking.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Dunedin couple Dave and Jannette Honeyfield lost two houses, a sleepout, and an apartment in the fire at Lake Ōhau village, but already have a new home on one of their properties just three months on.

Dunedin couple Dave and Jannette Honeyfield – who lost two houses, a sleepout, and an apartment in the fire – were the first to bounce back with a new 72-square-metre three-bedroom home built in Timaru and relocated to the village.

“It’s just sitting up on its piles. We still need to sort the plumbing and electrics, but we can sleep in it,” Dave Honeyfield said.

“We’ve got our campervan parked in the neighbour’s driveway, so we’ve set ourselves up quite well. We watch TV and cook in the campervan, and sleep in our new house.”

He said “quite a co-operative effort” went into getting the couple into their new home, just 11 weeks after the fire.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Dave and Jannette’s other property in the village, which also burned down, is directly across the road from their new home.

The Timaru and Waitaki District councils fast-tracked the consent process, before the building left Timaru on the back of a truck in the early hours of December 19, and a friend helped them get it onto piles on Christmas Eve.

The building left Timaru about 3am on December 19, arriving three-and-a-half hours later.

“It’s been a really fast bounce-back, a lot of people can’t believe it.”

The plumbing and electricity would be “hooked up” by the end of the month, he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Dave Honeyfield in the kitchen of his new home, which is expected to have water and electricity by the end of January.

He expected more of the village’s holiday homeowners and permanent residents to finish their rebuilds this year, relocatable houses looking to be a popular option.

“The village will look a bit different, but a lot of people have decided they want to come back.”

He remembered digging the foundation for his first home in the village by hand 26 years ago, when there were only a couple of other houses in the area.

Jannette Honeyfield said the drive into the village was “very sad”, with “blackened trees” lining the road and other “beautiful trees” felled by the Department of Conservation in its effort to reduce the fire risk.

“It’s very sad looking around. It will take a while to recover,” she said.

“It’s hard to believe we have to start again, but everyone’s in good spirits.”

KERI JACKSON/FIRE AND EMERGENCY NZ Fire crews were faced with an apocalyptic scene when they came to battle the Lake Ōhau fire.

But the fire failed to discourage the couple, who typically spend about two months out of the year at the village, from their plans of retiring to the remote area and continuing to spend their holidays there in the meantime.

“It’s not going to stop our love of the place. Even if the fire was a freak of nature, the place is still there and it’s still got it’s magic,” she said.

“It’s a very special place. It has extreme weather, it’s rugged, and it’s absolutely stunning.”

Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher said the Honeyfields’ success was “just one of the bright stories” coming out of the village, with other sites being prepared for new houses.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The fire near Lake Ōhau on October 4.

“There’ll be the odd issue still happening but for the most part, things are going pretty smoothly.

“It’s about making sure people can get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Kircher said the popularity of the Alps to Ocean cycle trail, which has a section following the lake, was another sign “things are getting back to normal”.

Another couple rebuilding their destroyed home are Norman and Barbara Mackay, who are renting a house in Twizel in the meantime.

John Bisset/Stuff Norman Mackay and his dog, Mack, who he still takes on walks at Lake Ōhau despite losing his home in the fire.

Norman Mackay said they expected to move into their new home, being built in Timaru, in the first week of April.

“We’ll have the same view, just in a different house.”

Despite living about 30 kilometres out of the village at the moment, he still took their two dogs – German Shepard Mack and kelpie Milo – for walks in the remote area and left food at their property for two feral cats who were regular visitors before the fire.

“We take them [Mack and Milo] on most of the walks we used to do. There are a few where it’s very blackened and you tend to get soot on your clothes, so some aren’t very walkable,” he said.

“Hopefully my two cats, Dave and Molly, will turn up at our new house.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view showing damage around Lake Ōhau in the days after the fire.

He had been worried Milo perished in the fire after being forced to flee without him, but with fire crews keeping an eye out for the dog, they were reunited four days later.

The couple originally built their home in the village in 1992, moving in permanently in 2000.

“We didn't even give it a second thought about rebuilding. We still feel attached to the area,” he said.

“There are others who will not rebuild. They’ll take the money from their insurance and probably buy a campervan or a section somewhere else, and change their lifestyle.”

He appreciated the “wilderness” and “remoteness” of the area, as it reminded him of his childhood in East Africa and time spent living in Norway and Hawaii.

Mike Neilson and wife Louise lost their home in the village and valuable “bits and pieces”, including a computer and laptop with important business information, in the fire.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Louise and Mike Neilson are living at Lake Ōhau Lodge, which they have owned and operated since the 1980s, after their home in the village was destroyed in the fire.

The couple have since moved into Lake Ōhau Lodge, which they have owned and operated since the 1980s, with plans to rebuild their home at the site. The lodge is about 7km north of the village, and was out of the fire’s reach – as was their other business, Ōhau Snow Fields, up the mountain.

Neilson said regrowth within the village had been “very vibrant” following cycles of rain and sunshine.

“The road at the bottom of the lake goes through where the fire was but once you get past that, you wouldn’t know it happened.”

Only a camping ground at Lake Middleton, a kettle lake less than one kilometre from the village, was closed to activity while DOC logging crews cleared the site in the wake of the fire.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Scorched trees line Lake Middleton.

DOC would assess whether to reopen the campsite in mid-January.

The area was usually “chocker” with campers, but this year has been “quiet” with a few dotting the lakeside sections outside DOC land.

Compared to previous years, lodge bookings were about 70 per cent down – but Neilson said that had more to do with Covid-19 closing New Zealand’s borders to international tourists than the fire.

“The fire hasn’t stopped the activities,” he said.

“Our main business at the moment is the cycle trail, which is running at the same capacity as other years.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Business at Mike and Louise Neilson’s 72-room lodge is down by about 70 per cent, by not because of the fire.

About 25,000 people stayed at the 72-room lodge each year – skiing attracting tourists to the area in winter and tramping, fishing, and cycling appealing in summer.

“It’s a lovely, isolated area which doesn’t have any township characteristics at all. There’s nowhere to buy a coffee or a sandwich.”