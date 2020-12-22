Berry pickers busy as cloud and rain forecast by MetService in Christmas lead-up

Erma Aquino picks raspberries in the rain at Butler’s Berry Farm, on Tuesday morning, to meet high demand for Christmas.

With MetService expecting cloud and rain between now and Christmas Day, one South Canterbury berry grower is busy harvesting for the festive season while another has accepted a potential financial hit to maintain quality.

Temperatures in Timaru are also predicted to decline during the week, from 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 16C on Christmas Day, and 14C on Boxing Day as a southerly change comes, MetService says.

Butler’s Berry Farm co-owner Donald Butler said as the weather was“not helpful” he had 20 pickers on the job on Monday through the rain.

“The berries are holding up pretty well. They’ll keep for a while. The weather is better tomorrow [Tuesday], so we’ll pick tomorrow,” Butler said.

He said the weather was always a worry but, at the same time, they wanted rain.

“You’ve just got to put up with it. Most of the customers are aware of the difficulty of picking in the rain”

Butler said crops were 10 days ahead of last year and there were plenty of raspberries.

At this time of year the strawberries had tailed off but were still in high demand.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Jo Malone of Redwood Cherries and Berries earlier this year. She refuses to compromise her standards when it comes to quality fruit. (File photo)

Redwood Cherries and Berries, on Pleasant Point Highway, co-owner Jo Malone said the impact of the weather had been harsh.

“We have not been able to pick at all in the last few days and the lead into Christmas doesn’t look any better,” Malone said.

She said wet strawberries and raspberries were not picked as they turned to mush and had no shelf life.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff/Stuff Pickers have been busy at Butler’s Berry Farm ahead of Christmas.

“Natural air movement is critical after rain as the fruit needs to dry completely on the plant or canes to achieve a long shelf life.

“The rain also causes damage to soft fruit like strawberries and raspberries so even when the fruit dries after a big rain event, the fruit can be damaged to the point where it can’t be salvaged.”

Malone said they would not pick wet fruit and compromise their reputation for top quality berries despite the potential financial loss at what is usually the busiest week of the year.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said “the main player in our weather is a slab of warm air reaching across New Zealand from the Tasman Sea’’.

“The remains of ex-tropical cyclone Yasa are still circulating in the Pacific, but the system has been re-classified as an extra-tropical low, is not coming near to New Zealand and will not affect our weather,” Adams said.

He said two low pressure systems will cross the country on Tuesday and on Christmas Eve. The first and smaller of these lows will bring heavy rain to the South Island’s West Coast.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Picker Sashi Lata at Butler’s Berry Farm on Tuesday.

The second low will cross on Christmas Eve and has the potential to bring challenging conditions for people travelling between the regions ahead of the holidays.

Northerly gales for central New Zealand and heavy rain for the western and upper South Island are all highlighted in the Severe Weather Outlook, and it is likely that Severe Weather Watches and Warnings will be issued closer to the event, he said.

Niwa (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) forecaster Ben Noll warns there could be a thunderstorm.

“A couple of days could feature a thunderstorm risk, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in the South Island, and Sunday the 27th in the lower and eastern North Island.”