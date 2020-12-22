Waimate man convicted of unlawful hunting, pays farmer $500

Bryce Andrew Little, 20, has been convicted of unlawful hunting and has had his hunting equipment confiscated.

A Waimate man has paid a farmer $500 in apology for sneaking onto their property in a vehicle packed with hunting equipment.

Bryce Andrew Little loaded his four-wheel drive with a .44 magnum level-action rifle, thermal night-vision scope, three hunting belts, and six pig-hunting dogs in a wooden crate before driving his partner and two associates onto Bog Roy Station, near Omarama.

Little, 20, a farmhand, was convicted of unlawful hunting and his rifle and hunting belts confiscated when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Ian Howard submitted that Little should also be disqualified from driving, on the grounds he used a vehicle to commit the offending – but Judge Maze ruled imposing a disqualification would be a “disproportionate” penalty.

Defence lawyer Thomas Nation said while restorative justice could not take place, Little had paid the farmer $500 reparation and written them an apology letter.

In a summary of facts presented to the court, Howard said Little accessed the farm via Backyards Rd, a dead-end public gravel road also connected to Otematata Station and a Department of Conservation hunting block, about 9pm on August 22, 2020.

Before leaving the public road, Little slapped black insulation tape over his registration plates “so his registration number could not be identified”, Howard said.

“A farmworker nearby heard the defendant talking to his associates, and became suspicious.”

Little drove past multiple signs advising the paddocks on both sides of the road were private property, before opening and heading through two gates to access the farm – only for his vehicle to get stuck when he drove over a watercourse.

Police, having been alerted to suspicious activity near the station by the farmworker, arrived and spotted two torchlights on a nearby hill.

“Investigating further, the officer located the defendant and his partner inside the vehicle. Police were unable to locate the other two persons,” Howard said.

“The defendant stated he was looking for the DOC hunting block nearby, and denied that anyone else was hunting with him.

“He has not previously appeared before the court.”