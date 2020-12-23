Waimate man admits tackling, kicking victim in brawl outside pub

A Waimate man suffered three fractures to his ribs after being tackled to the ground and kicked repeatedly during a brawl outside a pub.

Luke Edward Workman told police he grabbed the victim from behind and threw him to the ground, because he saw the other man raise a fist to punch his friend during an escalating argument outside the Royal Tavern on Shearman St, Waimate, about 9.30pm on July 31, 2020.

Workman, 22, pleaded guilty to injuring with reckless disregard when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Workman and his friend were drinking outside the tavern when the victim walked into the car park, attempting to catch his friend’s dog which had escaped out his back door, police prosecutor Sergeant Ian Howard said.

An argument erupted between them, sparked by a “previous incident”, Howard said.

Workman tackled the victim and while he was on the ground, kicked him in the ribcage multiple times.

“The complainant was able to regain his footing and began to flee onto the street.”

Workman chased the victim down the street before returning to the car park.

“As a result of being kicked on the ground, the complainant received fractures to three of his ribs,” Howard said.

“In explanation, the defendant, Workman, stated he only became involved because he saw the complainant was about to punch [his friend].

“He claimed that he didn’t remember kicking the complainant while he was on the ground.”

Judge Maze convicted Workman and remanded him on bail until sentencing on February 23, 2021.

His only bail condition was not to associate with the victim except through restorative justice, the judge said.