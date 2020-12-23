What's on this weekend: December 25-27, 2020

FRIDAY

Timaru Community Christmas Dinner: Noon at the Caroline Bay Hall. Free Christmas meal and a gift children 10 and under. Call 0204 007 3351 or 03 684 4410 to book.

Waimate Community Christmas Dinner: Noon at St Patrick’s Church Hall on Timaru Rd, Waimate.

Fairlie Community Christmas Dinner: Noon at the Mackenzie Rugby Clubrooms on School Rd.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Caroline Bay Carnival: 2pm Saturday carnival opens at Caroline Bay, Timaru. Live music, carnival rides, games, and more operating every day until January 10, 2021. Full programme available at carolinebay.org.nz.

Cycling: The annual Boxing Day Criterium races will be held in Timaru’s CBD with the start/finish line in Sophia St outside The Sail. Racing is due to start from 5.30pm in A, B, C and D grades and under-17 grades.

Cycling: The Jolly Potter Temuka Classic Road Race is on Sunday. The 60km handicap race starts at 2pm. A 20km under-17 handicap race starts at 1pm. Cyclists to meet at Temuka Saleyards.

ONGOING

In a Strange Land: 11am-3pm Saturday, or by appointment, at the York St Gallery of Fine Art. Work made from cast lead crystal, bronze, resin, ceramic, black basalt, and alabaster started by Timaru artist Debbie Templeton-Page during lockdown. Message 027 634 7353 or email info@yorkstreetgallery.com to arrange a viewing. Runs until January 14, 2021.

Tideline: Noon-4pm Saturday and Sunday at the Aigantighe Art Gallery on Wai-iti Rd, Timaru. An exhibition featuring the influences and progressions of South Canterbury artist Pat Currie’s work over the past 20 years. Runs until February 14, 2021.

Eleven: Noon-4pm Saturday and Sunday at the Aigantighe Art Gallery on Wai-iti Rd, Timaru. An exhibition showing Judy Millar’s response to the art world of 1971, when an exhibition featuring large-scale works by 10 men opened at the Auckland Art Galley. Runs until February 21, 2021.

Whakamana O Te Tamariki: 1-4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum on Perth St. An exhibition celebrating 75 years of South Canterbury Kindergartens.