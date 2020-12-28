Hundreds of bees found dead along Timaru sidewalk

Hannah Ross, 10, of Christchurch, in Timaru visiting her grandparents, was out walking when she noticed hundreds of dead and dying bees along Raymond St on Christmas Day.

Experts believe the death of the nest's queen bee may be the reason for hundreds of dead and dying bumblebees discovered on a Timaru street on Christmas Day.

Hannah Ross, of Christchurch, was in the South Canterbury town visiting her grandparents and out for a walk on Raymond St, when she noticed the bumblebees scattered from one end of the street to the other – prompting the 10-year-old to ask her walking companions how so many bees could die at once.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The dead and dying bumblebees along Raymond St.

Retired Timaru beekeeper Phil Sutton told Stuff the “most likely” possibility was the queen bee had been struck by a vehicle and died, taking her swarm with her.

“The queen will land on the ground and the rest will congregate around her,” Sutton said.

READ MORE:

* Retired beekeeper warns of disease threat

* Prize winning garden thriving again a year after being destroyed by hail

* Preschooler's 'bee bowl' tackles drowning problem



“They just stay there because they can’t go anywhere.”

Sutton said hiveseach contained thousands of bumblebees, so a few hundred found dead along a footpath was “just a drop in the bucket” and not a cause for concern.

The bees could have died after being sprayed with insecticide, but usually they make it back to the hive before dying, Sutton said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bees fell in their hundreds on a footpath in Timaru on Christmas Day.

Those who accidentally stepped on a dead bee barefoot did not need to worry about getting stung, he said.

“They inject their stinger like a syringe, so the bee has to be alive to push the venom out.”

A Ministry of Primary Industries spokeswoman concurred the queen bee’s death possibly caused the swarm to die.

“Although in species like honeybees the hives will continue to survive after the death of the queen, that is not the case for bumblebees. When the queen dies, the hive dies.”