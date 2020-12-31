Queen's Service Medal recipient believes honour also belongs to late husband

Temuka woman Elizabeth Norton received a Queen’s Service Medal in this year's New Year Honours list for her services to the Hampden community.

A woman awarded the Queen’s Service Medal for her 17 years serving the Hampden community believes the honour also belongs to her late husband.

Elizabeth Norton was “staggered” to learn she had received a New Year Honour for contributing to the small North Otago community through multiple organisations and activities – especially since she, and late husband Trevor, moved to Temuka in South Canterbury more than two years ago.

“Nobody was more surprised than me when this happened,” 80-year-old Norton said.

“I’m sorry my husband is not here to share this honour. We were very much a team - team Norton.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is for us, not just me. I think he would be very proud and like me, very surprised.”

The medal recognises Norton's integral part in establishing the Hampden Recycle Centre Top Tip Shop, a monthly market, and a heritage trail map, as well as rescuing the town’s Rural Women group when it was in danger of closure.

She also volunteered for the Hampden Hall committee as well as the town’s library, promotions group, 130-year celebration committee, and Hampden Community Energy.

Norton and her husband also organised a concert at the Hampton Presbyterian Church to convince church authorities to retain the premises as a cultural centre in 2012, and jointly received the Waitaki District Citizens Award in 2017.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Norton feels she shares the honour with her late husband, Trevor.

Norton’s husband died of liver cancer on June 26 this year, age 77. The couple had been married a “very, very happy” 55 years.

“His passing has been rather devastating. Life is not the same," she said.

“This is another chance to think back on him and everything we did together. Our attitude was, you see something needs doing and you do it.”

Born in England, Norton was 21 when she moved to New Zealand and met her Kiwi husband in the North Island.

The couple's two children were adults when they decided to move to the South Island, settling in Cromwell to be closer to their daughter in Queenstown. When house prices in the Central Otago town skyrocketed, they sold up and shifted to Hampden, where they lived for about 17 years.

“It was accidental, but we were very happy in Hampden,” Norton said.

“It was a caring community, willing to put time and energy into doing things for that community.”

She said they “didn't want to move”, but about two-and-a-half years ago they decided to sell because their acre section had become “too much”.

“We looked at all sorts of places between Oamaru and Timaru. We looked at so many houses, and we both liked this one in Temuka.”

The Nortons had been instrumental in setting up a University of the Third Age, a group focused on educating and stimulating retired members of a community, in Temuka about 18 months ago.

“It’s very popular,” she said.