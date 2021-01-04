Weather: Roads remain closed, buildings damaged after severe thunderstorm over Waimate

A section of Hakataramea Highway (State Highway 82) was gouged out when a 1.2-metre diameter steel Armco pipe was washed out.

“Extreme caution” is being urged on roads and footpaths as the Waimate district reels from the effects of a severe thunderstorm which battered parts of South Canterbury on Sunday.

All fords in the district are off limits after a car attempting to cross one was washed into a river, while the Hakataramea Highway/State Highway 82 remains closed halfway between Waimate and Kurow after water gouged out and collapsed the road and the district council is in flooding clean-up mode at its own headquarters in Waimate, predicting significant disruption to its services over the next few weeks.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency system manager Pete Connors said the washing out of an existing 1.2-metre diameter steel Armco pipe had caused the problem on SH82.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The approaches to this bridge near Parsons Rock between Otemetata and Kurow was washed out, closing State highway 83.

“We have ordered a replacement,” Connors said.

The highway was expected to reopen late Wednesday.

A detour route, outlined on Waka Kotahi's website, added an extra 30 minutes to journey times with motorists forced to head further south past Glenavy before turning inland

However, flooding has also blocked Otematata-Kurow Rd/SH83 at a bridge over a creak near Parsons Rd further inland from Kurow in the Waitaki River valley forcing another detour for motorists across the Aviemore and Benmore dams, re-emerging on SH83 at Otematata.

“While the full extent of work cannot be confirmed, or costs estimated, until flood waters subside – we are anticipating being able to get a crew on-site Tuesday to start removing the debris and loose material, prior to reconstruction of the road,” Connors said about the SH83 closure.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Carpet has been pulled up at the Waimate District Council building on Queen St due to flooding.

MetService meteorologist Hordur Thordarson said a severe thunderstorm, accompanied by torrential rain and hail, was detected near Waimate about 2pm on Sunday. It “gradually” moved northwest along the east coast of the South Island, before heading offshore at Timaru about 4.30pm.

About 200 lightning strikes hit the Waimate and Timaru districts during the thunderstorm – and while just nine millimetres of rain were recorded, Thordarson suspected the heaviest downpours missed the rain gauge.

Waimate District Council chief executive Stuart Duncan said the thunderstorm had caused the council building, library, and shops along the town’s main street to flood, as well as dumped silt and debris on footpaths.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff A flooded ford near Waimate on Sunday.

People should exercise “extreme caution” while moving around the district, Duncan said, adding there would be “significant disruption” to council's services over the next four to six weeks while damaged furniture was shifted, the building dehumidified, and carpet pulled up and replaced.

“We’ll be providing services as best we can,” Duncan said.

“Our services will resume but there’ll be no ability for walk-ins for 10 to 14 days. Meetings will be by appointment only.”

Water had also soaked the library’s reception area but not made it further in, though Duncan and other staff were “deeply concerned” about the effect the humidity could have on the books.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Flooding in the Waimate District Council building is expected to cause “significant disruption” for the next four to six weeks.

Both the council building and library were expected to reopen to the public on January 18, though it would take a bit longer to get back to a “pre-flood state”.

Duncan said concerns had been raised that the town’s drainage system had failed during the thunderstorm, but fears were alleviated when the flooding started going down “quickly” as soon as the rain subsided.

“When nature lets go, there is no defence.”

Council still planned to reassess systems at play during the thunderstorm at a later date, to determine if there were ways to improve them, Duncan said.

He was “thankful” to fire crews and other people who chipped in to help clear the flooding on Sunday.

“I was on traffic control on the main street, knee-deep in water for an hour-and-a-half, and I was blown away by the number of people offering water transfer pumps, cups of coffee, all types of assistance,” he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The driveway of a home near Waimate was flooded following torrential rain.

“The community spirit was very high.”

The thunderstorm capped off a weekend of extreme weather for South Canterbury and the rest of New Zealand.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said the weather in South Canterbury on Monday was “fine apart from evening cloud”, with a high of 21 degrees Celcius. Tuesday was expected to be “mainly cloudy” with rain possible in the evening, ahead of “fine spells” on Wednesday.

Thursday’s high of 23C would be undercut when northwesterly winds turned southerly in the afternoon, bringing showers to the region.