One person dead following Makikihi crash

The crash was reported about 6.30am on Sunday.

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 near Makikihi in South Canterbury.

Constable Kane Gu, of Waimate, who attended the crash, confirmed one person had died.

“We can confirm it is a fatality, we are still on the scene.”

Gu said it was too early to make further comment on the matter.

A police spokesperson said a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Waimate Highway and Lower Hook Rd was reported to police about 6.30am.

Diversions are in place and traffic is down to one lane.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Waimate responded with one still on the scene.

St John said they were notified at 6.30am.