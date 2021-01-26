Man admits threatening young mother, punching man into shop window in Temuka

Perra William Marshall admitted speaking threateningly towards a young mother and assaulting another man when he appeared in the Timaru District Court.

A man hurled verbal abuse at a young mother on a small South Canterbury town's main street, before shoving a witness to the outburst and punching him into a shop window when he tried to call emergency services.

Perra William Marshall, 54, pleaded guilty to common assault and speaking threateningly when he appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The assault victim suffered a black eye and bruising to the right side of his face on King St, Temuka, about 9.10am on December 8, 2020.

Police prosecutor Toaiva Hitila told the court Marshall had been the front-seat passenger of a vehicle which drove into a car park, cutting in front of another vehicle whose driver was in the process of leaving.

Hitila said Marshall approached the woman's vehicle, threatening to assault her “for no apparent reason”.

“The complainant had never met the defendant before.

“She had a young child in her car, and was very fearful for their safety.”

Marshall headed towards an ATM across the road, where a man who had witnessed him verbally abusing the woman was standing.

“The defendant abused the complainant, asking him: 'Do you want to make something of it?'”

Hitila said the man turned away from Marshall and a “short while later” was shoved, causing him to stumble.

“The second complainant went to his vehicle, got his phone, and called 111.

“While he was on the phone, the defendant punched him once in the face with a closed fist from behind.”

The victim fell backwards, hitting a shop window before slumping to the ground.

Defence lawyer Charlotte Clifford said Marshall wanted to take part in restorative justice, and was willing to discuss reparation amounts for emotional harm caused.

Judge Dravitzki remanded Marshall on bail until sentencing on March 9.