Woman left cut and bruised after being held at knifepoint

A South Canterbury woman who was cut and bruised while being held at knifepoint by a man she had a protection order against says the ordeal left her “distraught and fearful”.

Mark Christopher Lucas held a large knife to the victim’s side after entering her car and demanding she drive, inflicting several minor abrasions and slashing her finger as she tried to wrestle the weapon away from him.

Lucas, 59, pleaded guilty to assault using a cutting weapon, assault on a person in a family relationship, and contravening a protection order when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Monday.

The victim was about to leave home for work when Lucas emerged from the bushes with a large, white-handled knife and got into the front passenger’s seat of her vehicle, about 5.45am on January 31, 2020.

The court had issued a final protection order against Lucas on behalf of the victim on May 27, 2019.

“Fearing for her immediate safety and unable to get out of the vehicle, the complainant did as she was ordered but pleaded for the defendant to stop and not do this,” Crown prosecutor Helen Bennett said in a summary of facts presented to the court.

Coming to a stop outside a house on Te Moana Rd, near Geraldine, the victim began screaming and beeping the horn “in a hope that someone would come to her aid”, Bennett said.

Her attempt to get out of the vehicle was thwarted when Lucas grabbed her hair and yanked her backwards, holding her down by her arm. She cut her finger as she tried seizing his knife.

“The complainant continued to plead for the defendant to stop what he was doing and let her go. The defendant refused.”

Lucas demanded she head down a side road but when he started directing her towards a secluded car park near a river, she refused. About half-an-hour later, he allowed her to return home.

As well as cuts to her side and finger, the victim suffered bruising to her biceps and a sore neck and head in the assault.

“The complainant was left distraught and fearful,” Bennett said.

When questioned by police, Lucas admitted being on the victim’s property but initially denied her version of events.

Judge Maze convicted Lucas and remanded him on bail to a Motueka address until sentencing on April 15.