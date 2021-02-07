Cyclist completes record-breaking ride over length of New Zealand

Joanna Sharpe passed through Timaru on Saturday morning on her bike ride from Cape Reinga to Bluff to raise bowel cancer awareness. (File photo)

A woman cycling from Cape Reinga to Bluff to raise bowel cancer awareness has completed the 2000-kilometre ride in under a week.

Joanna Sharpe, of Auckland, is expected to have set a Guinness world record after becoming the first woman to complete The Long White Ride, which demands participants to cycle the length of New Zealand almost non-stop.

“The reason we’re doing this is to raise awareness of bowel cancer and encourage people to get checked,” Sharpe said before finishing the ride on Sunday afternoon.

“If me turning the peddles millions of times, suffering saddle-sores and aching joints, helps one person catch bowel cancer before it becomes terminal – all the hours of pain and discomfort will be worth it.”

Sharpe lost a dear friend, Britt Mill, to bowel cancer after she was misdiagnosed for six years and died in 2020. The ultra-endurance cyclist had her own scare in 2019, when precancerous polyps were removed from her bowel after she experienced fatigue and bloating.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Britt Mill (nee Chambers), a friend and fellow cyclist of Jo Sharpe, learned a tumour had spread to her stomach lining and was terminal two months after being given the all clear from bowel cancer. She died in 2020.

“Young women and Māori men are over-represented in bowel cancer statistics.”

Sharpe started peddling from Cape Reinga at 6.30am on Monday and made it to Bluff about 4.30pm on Sunday. Along the way, she squeezed in one 45-minute to one-hour sleep each day and spent up to 20 hours in the saddle at a time.

Since taking the ferry from Wellington to Picton and kicking off the South Island leg of her journey, Sharpe fought strong winds – gusts of up to 90kmh grounded her in Kaikōura for a few hours on Thursday.

“I needed to get off the bike and regroup a few times because the wind was so strong,” Sharpe said.

“The only thing you can be sure of is things will go wrong.”

Sharpe holds the world record for peddling the longest distance in 12 hours with 400.4km, and the women’s 24-hour world record with 757.54km.

“The majority of my body is used to it, and I’ve got a great crew supporting me,” she said.

Sharpe’s crew, led by life partner Jude Billows, was composed of four people split into pairs to take on the roles of navigator and personal care person, rotating every six hours. A mechanic joined them for the North Island leg.

Only four cyclists have completed The Long White Ride: Ross Bush in 1972, Rob Scott in 1993, Colin Anderson in 2007, and Craig Harper in 2017.

Harper holds the world record for fastest time with four days, nine hours, and 45 minutes – smashing Anderson’s previous record by more than seven hours.

Sharpe had planned to tackle the ride last year, until Covid-19 struck.