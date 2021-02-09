South Canterbury drink driver held in custody

A South Canterbury man twice caught driving at about five times the legal alcohol limit in January has been remanded in custody amid concerns he will continue putting others at risk.

Jon William Adam Thomas, 25, pleaded guilty to driving with excess blood alcohol for the third or subsequent time, driving while his licence was suspended or revoked, driving over the legal limit on a zero alcohol licence, and failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Toaiva Hitila told the court police were responding to a complaint about Thomas’ driving when they stopped him on Twizel-Omarama Rd, about 4.25am on January 1, 2021.

A blood test revealed Thomas had 272 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system, the legal limit being 50mg. Police issued him a 28-day suspension.

Less than a week later, police clocked Thomas driving 101 kilometres per hour in a 80khm zone on Fairlie-Tekapo Rd, through Kimbell, about 8.38am.

Police switched on the patrol car’s lights and sirens but Thomas did not stop, initiating a pursuit which led officers up his parents’ 50-metre driveway and to the back of their house.

“The defendant then quickly exited the motor vehicle and ran around to the front of the house, out of sight,” Hitila said.

“A short time later, after several telephone calls, the defendant approached the police on the roadside.”

Thomas blew 1194 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, the legal limit being 250mcg.

“In explanation, the defendant stated he had consumed about 18 cans of Corubas over the course of the night.”

Judge Maze said an assessment was needed to determine how to help Thomas with his alcohol addiction.

“He continues to drink and drive and put members of the public at risk, and nothing seems to stop him.”

Thomas was remanded in custody for sentencing on February 22.