Timaru man breaches bail by immediately returning to forbidden address

Christopher Robert Hilton Murdoch, 30, has pleaded guilty to assaulting a person in a family relationship, wilful damage, and threatening behaviour.

A Timaru man arrested after spitting at his mother and punching her windscreen breached police bail immediately after his release by walking to the victim’s address and asking for a ride.

Christopher Robert Hilton Murdoch was arrested a second time after attempting to break open the door to his mother’s house and throwing a rock at the building when she refused to help him, about 11.30pm on January 14, 2021.

Murdoch pleaded guilty to assaulting a person in a family relationship, wilful damage, and threatening behaviour when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old first erupted at his mother after asking her to pick him up from an associate’s address, about 7.40pm earlier that day.

Police prosecutor Toaiva Hitila said Thomas asked her for money upon entering his mother’s vehicle, but she refused to give him any.

“This enraged the defendant. He punched the front windshield twice, causing it to crack in several places,” Hitila said.

“He continued to rant at the complainant and spat in her face, causing saliva to land on the side of her face and in her hair.”

After Thomas returned to his associate’s address, his mother left the area before reporting the incident to police.

Thomas was arrested and taken to the Timaru station, before being released on police bail about three hours later, with a condition not to go the area surrounding his mother’s address.

“These conditions were explained to the defendant in full, to which he acknowledged he understood,” Hitila said.

“He walked immediately back to her address and asked for a ride back towards his associate’s address.”

Judge Maze convicted Murdoch and remanded him on bail for sentencing on March 10, referring the case to restorative justice.