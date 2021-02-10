South Canterbury man sneaks into house through bedroom window, assaults family

Carl David Stewart, 45, has pleaded guilty to three counts of contravening a protection order, resisting police, and failing to answer district court bail.

A Fairlie man breached a final protection order by climbing through the victim's bedroom window and assaulting her and her children, barricading himself inside when police were called.

The victim's ordeal began with Carl David Stewart jumping onto the bed where she lay, straddling her chest and grabbing her throat, about 12:40am on December 17, 2020.

Stewart, 45, pleaded guilty to three counts of contravening a protection order, resisting police, and failing to answer district court bail when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Toaiva Hitila said a temporary protection order against Stewart on behalf of the victim and her two children was made final by the court on July 17, 2020, about five months before the assault.

After Stewart entered the victim's home through a window and assaulted her, she managed to shove him off and escape the room – the commotion drawing her 8-year-old child out of bed.

“The defendant pushed [the child] forcibly to the body, knocking him back onto the bed while telling him to stay in his room,” Hitila said.

Stewart followed the victim to a sleep-out outside, where her adult son was sleeping. He yelled at them to get out of the house, shoving the man back onto the bed when he attempted to get up.

The police were called and Stewart locked himself inside a bedroom, blocking the door with a bed.

Police arrived. They identified themselves to Stewart, informed him he was under arrest for breaching a protection order, and requested for him to come out of the bedroom.

Stewart's repeated refusals prompted police to force the door open, taking the defendant into custody after he moved the bed away.

“No injuries were received by any of the victims,” Hitila said.

“In explanation, the defendant stated he didn't do anything wrong and it was his house.”

Judge Maze remanded Stewart on bail for sentencing on March 10.