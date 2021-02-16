Driver convicted for hit-and-run death of 14-year-old girl admits new driving offences

Joshua John Chellew, 32, has pleaded guilty to endangering transport, assault with a weapon, intentional damage, and aggravated counts of injuring and failing to stop for police.

The Oamaru driver responsible for the 2018 hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old girl has admitted endangering traffic after inciting a police pursuit.

Joshua John Chellew reached speeds of 130 kilometres per hour and hurled firewood, bricks, glass bottles, and even a methamphetamine pipe at a patrol car as he tried to shake police on the rural back-roads of Oamaru, about 4.15pm on May 3, 2020.

Chellew pleaded guilty to endangering transport, assault with a weapon, intentional damage, and aggravated counts of injuring and failing to stop for police when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was previously convicted of failing to stop to ascertain injury or death after the vehicle he was driving struck and killed teenager Zara Blackie in October 2018.

In a summary of facts presented to the court, Crown prosecutor Anne-Marie McRae said police activated their lights and siren to signal Chellew's vehicle to stop because he had been “travelling quickly” on Thames Highway/SH1 during the incident last year.

“The defendant did not stop, accelerating heavily,” McRae said.

Chellew failed to give way at an intersection, exceeded the speed limit of 100kmh by up to 30kmh, and crossed the centre line multiple times “putting members of the public at risk”.

Upon reaching Oamaru's back roads, Chellew began throwing items out the window and forced police to take evasive action.

“One of the blocks of firewood hit the front grill and another hit the patrol car's red and blue flashing light bar, causing it to smash,” McRae said.

Chellew passed a quad bike, a farmer and his sheep dog onboard, with “little-or-no clear visibility” as he continued speeding towards the small Otago village of Tokarahi.

Police caught up with Chellew when his vehicle stalled on a small rise. Restarting the engine, Chellew reversed at speed into the patrol car, the two officers inside shunting forwards and backwards in their seats.

“The defendant appeared to be smiling and laughing as this occurred,” McRae said.

Chellew's vehicle ran out of petrol about 15 minutes later, locking himself inside when the officers approached to arrest him.

A sergeant smashed the driver's window, at which point Chellew grabbed his baton and tried to wrestle it from him.

Yanking the sergeant towards him, Chellew punched him twice in the face while broken glass from the window's edges cut into the officer's skin.

The sergeant managed to pull Chellew through the window and onto the bonnet of the patrol car parked alongside, the defendant continuing to punch him in the face while they wrestled for the baton.

Chellew broke away from the sergeant and climbed onto the patrol car, leaving dents in the bonnet as he jumped up-and-down and stomping his foot through the windscreen.

The sergeant deployed his taser as Chellew jumped towards him. The defendant ripped out one of the taser prongs before grabbing the officer by the throat and punching him.

“They both ended up on the ground, where Chellew continued to squeeze the sergeant's throat with one hand and squeeze the sergeant's [genitals] with his other,” McRae said.

A constable came to the sergeant's aid, pepper-spraying and handcuffing Chellew who remained “aggressive and abusive”.

“When searched, the defendant was found to have a cigarette lighter in his hand ... during the assault, making his punches more solid and damaging,” McRae said.

“The officers needed to enlist members of the public to assist them in containing the scene before further officers arrived.”

Chellew broke the sergeant's nose in the assault, as well as inflicting cuts and grazes to his face and cuts to his upper arm which required stitches.

Judge Maze convicted Chellew and remanded him on electronically-monitored bail until sentencing on April 15.

The judge ordered a mental health report, pre-sentence report with appendices, and for restorative justice to be explored.

The conditions of Chellew's bail include a 24-hour curfew and to be accompanied by his mother or grandfather for essential travel.