Liquor licence applicant faces criticism for 'past behaviour'

Kunal Gulati of Gulati Brothers Enterprises Ltd at the hearing for an application for a liquor licence at 155B Hilton Highway, Washdyke.

A decision on whether an application for a bottle store in Washdyke will be granted is expected to be released later this week after a public hearing in Timaru on Monday.

Gulati Brothers Enterprises Limited’s application to establish a bottle store at 155b Hilton Highway, in Timaru's industrial hub next door to a trampoline centre, was heard by the Timaru District Council District Licence Committee.

At the hearing, the character of Gulati Brothers Enterprises director Kunal Galati, of Christchurch, was called into question.

Gulati told the committee, which comprised former Timaru District councillor Dave Jack and councillors Peter Burt and Gavin Oliver, he had worked in the industry for more than 10 years, and had a good track record with police.

“I know that holding a licence assumes a strong responsibility. I have had no issues with police and take my obligations under the Sale and Supply of Liquor Act very seriously,” Gulati said.

“I consider the majority of people are responsible drinkers.”

He said the area which he wished to establish a bottle store was "progressive" and had a very pleasant amenity.

"The premises has no nearby sensitive sites that are likely to be affected by the proposal. The only exception is the trampoline centre. Those underage children would be brought to and from the place by car," Gulati said.

“There will be no advertising nearby.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The proposed bottle store would be located next door to Flip Out in Washdyke.

There is currently no standalone bottle store in Washdyke.

Gulati's lawyer Peter Egden downplayed the proximity of Flipout Timaru to the proposed liquor store.

"In terms of the Sale and Supply of Liquor Act, this is not a sensitive site, nevertheless it is a venue nearby used by young people. There is a service lane separating the businesses," Egden said.

“Mr Gulati doesn't intend to advertise alcohol in a way that is visible from the street ... Children may be attracted to the trampoline business, that should not be an impediment ... the same children who go to the trampoline business, they can go to the supermarket and be exposed to all sorts of alcohol.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Lawyer Peter Egden at the public hearing for Gulati Brothers Enterprises Limited’s application for a liquor licence at 155B Hilton Highway, Washdyke.

However, Egden acknowledged there was “one black mark” that could compromise Gulati's ability to obtain a licence.

This was his involvement in paying staff for overtime worked over and above their normal weekly wages using cash from the till when he managed a Super Liquor store in New Brighton from 2011 to 2015.

Harjit Singh and his company Nekita Enterprises was fined a combined $125,000 for paying bottle store staff less than the minimum wage and failing to keep vital employment records.

The Employment Relations Authority released its decision in the case between the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Nekita Enterprises, Harjit Singh and Shereeen Vandana Singh in December 2020. The decision references evidence given by Gulati, who worked as a manager for Singh at Super Liquor New Brighton.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff From left, Dave Jack, Councillor Peter Burt and Councillor Gavin Oliver at the hearing for an application for a liquor licence at 155B Hilton Highway, Washdyke.

“Kunal Gulati gave evidence to the effect that he started paying employees under the dual payment system of his own accord and that Mr Singh was not aware of the system.

“However, Kunal’s oral evidence was not very credible in terms of explaining how he came to operate the scheme and how he operated it once he started paying cash to employees.

“Also the contemporaneous documents, including additional documents that I called for and reviewed after the investigation meeting, are not consistent with much of what Kunal said when he explained the operation of the dual payment system.

“I was not persuaded by Kunal that he was responsible for implementing the dual payment system, at least for one of the Super Liquor stores and that Mr Singh did not know about it,” the decision says.

Canterbury District Health Board alcohol licensing officer Helen Barbour asked Gulati how he viewed his relationship with Harjit Singh.

“For our family he is a mentor, he has achieved quite a bit,” Gulati said.

“We would like to learn from his experiences and mistakes. It's not as if I blindly follow the person, he has made some mistakes, it's my opportunity to learn from them.”

Stuff Kunal Gulati has described Harjit Singh (pictured) as a mentor and said he would like to learn from his experiences and mistakes.

Gulati explained how at the time he thought the payment system was above board.

"Harjit was out of the country, I paid them whatever they were owned after tax in cash. I was printing out the receipts from the till, I later was aware that our accountant was not receiving the whole information," he said.

Gulati said he did not use those practices in any of the liquor stores he ran in Christchurch.

Barbour said she felt Gulati's reasoning was not very credible.

Senior Sergeant Sam Winchester said he felt Gulati was "minimising" his role in the dual payment system.

Barbour said she was disappointed in the relative lack of information Gulati had submitted about staff training and enforcing of rules and regulations at the proposed bottle store.

“It is not for a franchise to advise a licensee on staff training, their information is useful as a support, but the training must already be in place by the licensee.

“An applicant must satisfy the committee that his systems, staff and training is adequate and satisfactory and the physical evidence before the committee today is lacking,” she said.

Egden remarked that he did not approve of Barbour’s cross-examination and that Gulati’s experience in the industry should have been sufficient.

“(Gulati) has had no issues in his other premises that might suggest his systems and training are lacking” he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Picutred at Monday's hearding are, from left, committee secretary Debbie Fortuin, Timaru District Council Licencing Inspector Sharon Hoogenraad, Alcohol Harm Reduction Officer Senior Sergeant Sam Winchester, Canterbury District Health Board alcohol licensing officer Helen Barbour and Canterbury District Health Board health promoter Olivia Ensor.

However, Barbour responded that “past behaviour is indicative of future behaviour and from the evidence heard today, some doubt remains whether he will carry out the responsibilities and obligations that go with holding a licence”.

“Holding a licence to sell alcohol is a privilege and the responsibilities that go with it are to ensure that it does not have negative ramifications within the community,” she said.

Burt asked Gulati why his original application suggested he would be trading under Canterbury Liquor, whereas his brief to the committee said he would be trading under Thirsty Liquor.

Gulati said the conditions of the franchise deal with Thirsty Liquor were more amenable for him.

Alcohol Harm Reduction Officer Senior Sergeant Sam Winchester represented police at the hearings and responded to concerns from objectors Dennis Veal and Jim Kroening that the creation of a new bottle store in Washdyke would lead to more crime.

Winchester said in the past year, in Timaru, there have been “a few raids and a few snatch and grabs” during opening hours at liquor stores.

“Alcohol is definitely a highly targeted thing in thefts, but I can't remember the last full-scale ramraid, probably more common is the act of shoplifting,” Winchester said.

The committee’s decision has been reserved, but Burt indicated at the end of the hearing he hoped it would make a final ruling later this week.