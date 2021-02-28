Cancer battle spurs friend to tackle new challenge

Emma Steven who has bowel cancer was supported by friend Emma Eden on a 10km run on Saturday, on back up support is Wayne Richards.

A friend’s battle with cancer spurred Timaru woman Emma Eden to start running, and now she’s hooked.

Eden said her friend Emma Steven, 38, a mother of two, had been training for the Queenstown half-marathon when she was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in February 2020.

Eden set up a fundraising page via Givealittle to raise financial support for her friend and decided she would start running in support of her.

On Saturday, the pair completed a 10 kilometre run together – the longest distance Eden had ever tackled.

“I just thought here was this amazing person who keeps herself so active, so I thought it would be a great way to show my support for her,” Eden said.

“It was the first time I had trained to run such a distance. The key thing I’ve learned is that once you make a decision, you have to follow it to the end. I’m not particularly sporty, but I’ve seen what Emma has achieved, and it’s just been inspiring.”

Eden said despite her illness, Steven kept up with her all the way from the corner of Pages and Gleniti rds to central Timaru.

“She didn’t slack off at all.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Emma Steven and her children Kaylani, 4, and Andre, 2.

She said completing the run had definitely inspired her to become more active.

“I had to complete it for Emma, and she was with me all the way.”

To date, the online fundraiser had raised almost $7000 for Steven.

“I’m not surprised that it’s raised so much, she’s such an awesome person,” she said.

Steven said it had been a long time since she had run that sort of distance, but “muscle memory” pulled her through.

“I’ve been a keen runner for a long time, and it’s something that keeps me fit and helps me through my treatment,” she said.

“For Emma Eden to run as far as she did with only a few months’ training was pretty awesome.

“The hardest part is always putting on those shoes and getting out the door, once you’re motivated you can achieve anything,” Steven said.