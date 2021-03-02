North Otago farmer fined $21,000 for risking spread of mycoplasma bovis

Daniel Bernard Thomas, 54, has been fined $21,000 for breaching the Biosecurity Act and the National Identification and Tracing Act. (File photo)

A North Otago farmer has been fined $21,000 for shifting more than 200 cattle deemed at risk of carrying mycoplasma bovis.

The Ministry for Primary Industries issued Killermont Station owner Daniel Bernard Thomas a Notice of Direction to only move cattle on or off his property with a permit as part of the Government's push to eradicate a disease sweeping through New Zealand farms.

However, Thomas breached the order multiple times between April 5 and June 25, 2019.

Crown prosecutor Helen Bennett, acting on behalf of MPI, told the Timaru District Court, on Tuesday, the 54-year-old farmer exposed multiple farms to the risk of catching mycoplasma bovis but ultimately did not contribute to its spread.

“The potential for harm was high. When realised, it may be irreversible,” Bennett said.

Thomas was fined $21,000 and convicted on his guilty pleas to four counts of failing to comply with a reasonable direction given under the Biosecurity Act and failing to declare the movement of animals under the National Identification and Tracing Act when he appeared before Judge Ian Mill.

“You're a generally responsible man, but you were in a position where your livelihood was being threatened,” Judge Mill said.

In a summary of facts presented to the court, Bennett said Thomas signed the notice instructing him not to transport cattle susceptible to mycoplasma bovis from the land he owned or leased on Omarama-Lindis Pass Rd, Omarama, on March 13, 2019.

Less than a month later, Thomas sold 153 yearling bulls to a North Island property without applying for a permit – resulting in the recipient farmer being issued a Notice of Direction as well.

Thomas transported 32 cattle to a sale yard on May 15.

Twenty-six cattle were bought by three separate clients, one of whom on-sold to two other farms, while the remaining six animals were sent back to Thomas' farm.

A further 44 cattle were sent to the freezing works for slaughter on June 25.

Thomas signed an animal status declaration which answered the question “are any of these animals from either an MPI surveillance property or under MPI movement control for residues or any other purpose other than TB?” with “no”, Bennett said.

When questioned by authorities, Thomas stated he was “confused” by the directions.

Defence lawyer Thomas Nation said Thomas was “under significant stress” because his business changed from a trading farm to “essentially being on lockdown” when the notice was issued.

“He hopes other farmers will learn from his experience, and accepts he did not make the right decisions,” Nation said.

Judge Mill said Thomas’ actions were a “serious threat to farming and the country”.

“Although you did not contribute to any contagion spreading, the possibility was always there and the regulations and forms and notices are there for a purpose.”

Judge Mill said the defendant's remorse was “genuine” and he enjoyed a “really good outcome” from a restorative justice meeting with one of the farmers he exposed to risk.

The judge said mycoplasma bovis was a “serious, highly-contagious disease of cattle” which results in loss of milk production and death.

The Government expects the cost of eradication to reach $886 million over 10 years, but the movement will prevent $1.3 billion in lost productivity across the industry.