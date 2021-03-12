Increasing security at Timaru Hospital

Security guard Colin Williams is part of beefing up safety at the Timaru Hospital.

Security guards have been hired at Timaru Hospital to help in the battle against increased reports of aggression and abuse staff are experiencing.

Reported incidents have escalated since July 2020. In January there were nine physical assaults reported by staff which included two near misses compared to 13 reported in 2017, 31 in 2018, 26 in 2019 and 66 for 2020.

South Canterbury District Health Board health, safety and wellbeing manager Pete Moore said the increase in figures was partly due to improved reporting which was similar nationally.

“It may appear to be increasing but we have a better understanding.”

He said the majority of violence came from patients who were cognitively impaired such as those with dementia.

“People not in control of their actions lack intent so it can be tolerated,” Moore said.

In the last three months of 2020 there were 19 physical assaults on staff reported, with 24 in the previous three months from July to September.

Verbal abuse has also increased from zero in July to four in August and September, and six in the last three months of 2020. In January 2020 there were six verbal abuse incidents reported whereas for all of 2017 there were 13, 17 in 2018, 21 in 2019 and 19 in 2020.

In 2019 a security review was undertaken and an improvement plan was implemented which included improved lighting outside and an upgrade of CCTV.

There had been no incidents in the car park and just a handful of people had been trespassed from the hospital grounds with the policy around that being strengthened, he said.

“Security and safety are a critical part of good healthcare provision and crimes against the South Canterbury District Health Board divert resources from their proper use and can have far-reaching effects on the ability of the DHB to meet the needs of the public,” Moore said.

As well as violence there was criminal damage and theft to deal with.

“You will never remove the violence aggression from this industry because there are so many triggers, cognitive impairment, substance abuse, stress, pain, anxiety. You understand it but you don’t accept it and the response has to be appropriate.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Happy with improved security arrangements at Timaru Hospital are, from left, First Security guard Colin Williams, clinical resource manager Anne Greaney, SCDHB health and safety wellbeing manager Pete Moore, charge nurse manager Rachel Mills and orderly team leader Donna Russell-Reihana.

Nationally the 20 DHBs were working on a consistent approach to security to create the best practice industry standard which included deterrence, prevention, detection and investigation, Moore said.

Incidents in the past have been investigated and managed with adjustments made.

Previously the security element was provided by orderlies but it was not enough, Moore said.

The physical presence of security guards began at the hospital at the start of February.

“Whilst we can now celebrate the phased implementation of a physical security presence [guard], this is just one element of numerous strategies and principles aimed to extend and strengthen our resilience being rolled out over the year,” Moore said.

Security guard Colin Williams said he and his staff were acting as deterrents to bad behaviour. De-escalating tense situations or in extreme situations escorting people off the premises were all part of the job.

He said members of the public had commented on how pleased they were to see security at the hospital.

As well as interacting with the public his role included patrolling the complex and escorting night shift staff to their cars on request.