Temuka crash survivor: 'I'm lucky to be alive'

One of the car's involved in a two-vehicle collision on a bridge on State Highway 1 just south of Temuka in South Canterbury.

A Pleasant Point man feels lucky to be alive following a two-car crash in Temuka which left him in a serious condition on Monday evening.

Sonny Page suffered a bruised pelvis, scrapes to the right side of his body, and a bruised foot in the crash, and he is now on crutches and off work for a fortnight.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Sonny Page, right, recuperates at home with his fiancée Samantha Skilling following a two-car crash in Temuka on Monday evening.

Another person was left in a critical condition when two cars crashed on State Highway 1, near Temuka, in South Canterbury, about 5.45pm.

While one person was trapped in a vehicle and successfully cut out, Page said he managed to crawl out of his vehicle following the smash.

Both were taken to Timaru Hospital by ambulance.

“It is really something you wouldn't expect, I was heading south towards the Temuka Bridge, I hadn’t even got up to 80 kilometres per hour, just on the north side of the bridge,'' Page said.

supplied Page's fiancée Samantha Skilling went to the scene of the crash after he called her on his cellphone.

“Honestly, the oncoming vehicle just went straight into me. . .

“I had no time, I hit my horn, I remember that.”

Page said the next thing he remembers was “just a big explosion”.

“I hopped out of the driver’s door and struggled on to the grass.”

Page was winded and said the airbags in his vehicle had been deployed.

“The other car ended up 200 metres north along the road, I don’t know how many times I spun around.”

Page said a couple of people were soon on the scene to support him before emergency service arrived.

supplied Sonny Page was left in a serious condition after he was involved in a two-car crash in Temuka on Monday.

Page then rang his fiancée Samantha Skilling who was several kilometres south, also on SH1, in her vehicle on the way home to meet him for dinner.

Skilling drove to the scene where he was being attended to by emergency services.

“The other car had fully hit his driver’s door,” she said.

“The whole side of the driver’s door was missing.

“He was not in a good place when I saw him, he was taken to Timaru Hospital and released from hospital about 10.30pm on Monday.

supplied “I had no time, I hit my horn, I remember that” - crash victim Sonny Page

“He is at home now, he has two weeks off work as he can’t walk on his right leg. He was really badly scraped. He is lucky to be alive.”

Page said he was just happy that no-one else, specifically Skilling, was in his car at the time.

“If Samantha was in the car she wouldn't have made it. I’m lucky to be alive.”

A police spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

No charges have been laid, she said.