South Canterbury orchardist thankful for RSE workers

Vanuatu RSE worker Pso Tavue checks out the quality of a Honeycrisp apple at MA Orchards in South Canterbury this week.

With apple picking in full swing in South Canterbury, one orchard manager says without Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers the business would not be able to cope.

“If we didn’t get them we would be dead in the water,” MA Orchards manager Morten Tonder said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff MA Orchards manager Morten Tonder said the company has 216 pickers this season – 130 of them RSE workers.

“They’ve been a tremendous help.”

Picking started at the Kerrytown Rd orchard on February 22 and will continue for about another two weeks with 216 pickers - 130 of them RSE workers.

He hoped all its fruit could be picked in the time left.

“At this point we’re going to get through, but it’s hard to say. There could be 500 bins we can’t pick.

“At the moment the RSEs are picking three bins each on average a day, the locals, one and a half to two bins.”

Tonder said the business could take on an extra 100 workers but there would be little point since inexperienced workers usually took a week or more to get up to speed.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff This group of workers at MA Orchards come from Tonga.

Before the picking season started MA Orchards expected to have 10,000 bins filled with their Honeycrisp apples to be transported to Nelson for packing and shipping to the United States.

Waipopo Orchard manager Andrew Forward said things were ticking along.

“The big problem for us in the last week was the 30 degree days that push fruit maturity, so we’ve got a lot of fruit maturing at the same time which is putting a lot of pressure on to get the fruit off the trees,” Forward said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Semesa Tuibua at work at MA Orchards

He said it was an unusual situation.

Waipopo, located at Seadown, had 105 staff, 85 of them pickers of whom only five were RSE workers.

“We have five regulars who are committed to stay until the end of the season in mid-May. Last year we had 24 RSEs and only 10 to 15 New Zealanders.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Workers travel steadily down one of the rows of apple trees.

“This year we’ve got 60 plus New Zealanders. The Kiwi guys have been very good the only issue we’ve had with them is reliability. Their standard of work is quite high.”

Picking started at Waipopo on February 27 and has a longer picking season compared to MA Orchards since it grows several varieties of apples.