Pedestrian crossing on State Highway 1 near Timaru school is 'insane' says deputy principal

Static camera captures traffic at pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Craigie Ave and Queen St outside South School in Timaru.

A Timaru deputy principal fears a child will be killed at an "insane" State Highway 1 pedestrian crossing outside the school she teaches at.

Amy Logavatu, who has worked at Timaru South School for 12 years, has watched the crossing at the intersection of Craigie Ave (SH1) and Queen St with growing concern and has support from Rangitata MP Jo Luxton and South Canterbury road safety co-ordinator Daniel Naude.

Luxton, who visited the school on Monday, said "it's crazy eh?".

“I didn't feel safe using that pedestrian crossing, it’s like organised chaos.”

Naude, who supplied Stuff with video footage taken in June 2020 showing vehicles failing to stop for pedestrians, said inconsiderate motorists were an ongoing problem.

“The issue is drivers are getting confused and not stopping.”

“People are just not stopping...”

Naude said there had been too many close calls.

“I went out the other morning with the Timaru South School principal. We stood at the crossing ready to cross and three cars ignored us.

“People are just not stopping and the rules are clear, if you see someone about to step out on to a crossing you have a responsibility to stop.”

Bejon Haswell Timaru South School deputy principal Amy Logavatu says there needs to be change at the intersection.

Logavatu said pupils had patrolled the crossing with lollipop signs until about five years ago when a car hit a socket pole so the school removed the road patrol "because it's not safe enough".

"We need some action, it is just too dangerous, I don’t want a child to be killed.”

Logavatu said while no one had been injured there had been a lot of close calls as north and southbound traffic failed to give way to pedestrians.

“Visibility is incredibly poor, specifically in the southbound lane approaching the crossing.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Timaru South School pupils cross the pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Craigie Ave (State Highway 1) and Queen St.

“Ideally I would want traffic lights there, but I know it’s a huge financial cost.

“It’s down to poor visibility and driver confusion, it is just insane.”

Logavatu said there was also a lack of driver knowledge, as people were ignoring stop sign rules at the Queen St exit onto Craigie Ave.

”Drivers are not observing stops signs and give way rules.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Flashing signs warn southbound motorists of a pedestrian crossing on Craigie Ave (State Highway 1) near the Timaru South School.

”We are educating our kids, and they are getting better at keeping themselves safe because they can’t rely on adult motorists.”

Luxton said she would meet with school staff at a later date to further discuss the matter.

“I don't know what the solution is, but I’m interested to hear what the solution will be,'' Luxton said.

“I would be happy to present their case.

“It would be good to get the authorities to look at this.”

“A relatively complicated intersection...”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Andrew Crofts said the crossing had been in place for more than 20 years and for the past 17 years there have been electronic School Zone signs for motorists to support the pedestrian crossing/school which flash 40 kilometres per hour at drivers approaching the crossing when it is in use mornings and afternoon.

"We acknowledge that this crossing is at a relatively complicated intersection, largely to do with the nearby intersections on Queen St/College Road, the median “stacking” or waiting area for traffic turning right or going directly across in the middle of Craigie Ave, and the geography of the hill site.

Crash history

"There have been 12 crashes at this intersection between 2010 and 2020 (inclusive). Ten were non-injury, one resulted in a minor injury and one a serious injury. None of the crashes occurred during peak school pedestrian times (8.30am-9.15am and 3pm-3.30pm).

"Traffic volumes on this stretch of SH1 are around 7200 vehicles a day with 11 per cent trucks/heavy vehicles.

"Queen St is also the main road to the hospital and there are no close, straightforward or safer alternative intersections for the school community to use.

"Given the crossing’s site on the crest of a hill, not as visible as we would like on the southbound approach, it is well signposted with belisha beacons, line markings, and the pre-intersection 40 km electronic signage when in use.

"Alternative locations have been considered in the past. One problem is that any shift in location (for example to the south to increase visibility) is unlikely to attract pedestrians, who would continue to cross at the place they see as most convenient for them – the existing site of the pedestrian crossing."

Crofts said NZTA completed a low-cost safety project in 2019 to try and improve the Craigie Ave wide central median area movements where cross traffic can stop, stack and also give way to other traffic in four separate lanes.

"However, drivers also need to be alert, obey the road rules, the Give Way and the Stop sign and not get impatient at peak times. Drivers at the Stop signs need to give way to drivers waiting in the median area on the Give Way turning right."

Crofts said Waka Kotahi has applied for funds to progress design solutions for Craigie Ave intersections in the 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme.