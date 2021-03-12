Temuka responds to rise in abandoned kittens

A Temuka animal rescuer is urging those considering dumping kittens to leave them in a wooden crate at her letterbox.

A Temuka animal rescuer has been waking to blankets and bags of cat biscuits at her door as the community responds to what she says is a rise in abandoned kittens.

Salena Hodgson is urging those considering dumping kittens to leave them in a wooden crate at her letterbox “no questions asked”, after a litter of four tuxedo kittens were found abandoned separately around Temuka in January.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Temuka animal rescuer Salena Hodgson syringe feeds a three-week-old kitten found abandoned.

“It seems people are finding kittens every day,” Hodgson said.

“Anybody thinking of abandoning kittens, just approach us.”

The tuxedo litter ultimately went to Street Cats South Canterbury – but since putting out the call on social media, Hodgson and daughter Olympia have nursed nine kittens who would have otherwise been left to fend for themselves.

“We just sort of accidentally walked into it, but we would far rather have that than people dumping them.”

People had donated blankets, food, cat cages, and “other bits and pieces” to help keep their mission going, Hodgson said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Hodgson cradling two four-week-old kittens.

“We’ve had lots of support, and we hope the community will continue to rally round.”

Hodgson believed more kittens were being abandoned because of the cost of getting them fixed, and hoped to approach veterinarians about making it more accessible for people.

She was already working with Street Cats, and had been told she could approach them for help whenever needed.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Hodgson has had blankets, food, cat cages, and more dropped at her door to help support the foster kittens.

Timaru’s Family Vet manager Jamie Crilly said the veterinary clinic slashed its cat desexing prices for Waitangi and Labour days about two years ago, operating on more than 100 pets – and planned to hold another special later this year.

“However, desexing of cats has always been charged below costs. Prices are typically set at an absolute bare minimum, and subsidised by other procedures,” Crilly said.

“I don’t really feel it [cost] is a barrier. At the end of the day, it costs a lot of money to have a pet and if you can’t afford to get them desexed, you shouldn’t adopt one.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Hodgson has nursed nine kittens since she started taking in abandoned animals.

There were multiple options for paying to desex a cat and charities willing to help, Crilly said.

Crilly was unaware of a rise in dumping kittens, but knew the district had a “large feral cat population” which would require veterinarians and the Timaru District Council working together to trap, desex, and release them.

Among Hodgson’s rescues was a litter of three four-week-old kittens found by the railway tracks on Springfield Rd, the mother and a fourth sibling still roaming the area.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Hodgson pleads: “Anybody thinking of abandoning kittens, just approach us.”

“We’re trying to trap them, but we can’t get mum without baby,” Hodgson said.

Another rescue was 10-week-old Boots, found alone on Te Awa Rd.

“Boots was absolutely riddled with worms. He was skin and bones,” Hodgson said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Boots, the 10-week-old kitten, is among Hodgson's rescues.

“But you could tell he had been living in a home, because he would twist himself inside out for cuddles.”

The family had “lots and lots and lots” of animals to look after alongside the foster kittens, including birds and dogs.

“For us to take them on is no big deal, it's just very expensive.”