Lake Opuha levels 'looking pretty healthy' despite big drop

Lake Opuha is in a good position for the end of the irrigation season despite a big drop in lake levels since early February according to its bosses.

Opuha Water chief executive Andrew Mockford said the lake’s level was about 65 per cent, which was “pretty healthy” for the irrigation scheme that distributes water across 16,000 hectares in South Canterbury.

“The lake levels are pretty good, we’re in a comfortable position,” Mockford said.

“The season can vary greatly, but we’ve had a pretty good run recently.”

However, he acknowledged there had been a big drop in the lake levels since the start of February, where it had sat about 85 per cent for much of the month with the fall illustrated in recent photos taken by Stuff.

“Near the end of irrigation seasons, you get big fluctuations, the levels can be anywhere between 40 per cent and 90 per cent,” Mockford said.

“At 65 per cent, we’re sitting somewhere in the middle of that, and while we might have liked it to be a bit higher, we can certainly manage with that level.”

Mockford said during the irrigation season, there had been enough moments of rain throughout the season to keep things operating smoothly.

“We’ve had enough rain to assist us throughout the season, although not so much that we had to spill from the lake at any point,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Opuha Water chief executive Andrew Mockford says they were satisfied with the current lake levels at Lake Opuha. Photo taken March 15, 2021.

“But we’re in a position where we’ve been able to operate at least at minimum flows for the duration of the irrigation season.”

Central South Island Fish and Game chief executive Jay Graybill said “in general terms, the lake is looking pretty healthy”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Opuha Water chief executive Andrew Mockford said there had been a 'fair amount' of rain during the irrigation season but lake levels had fallen about 20 per cent since early February. Photo taken March 15, 2021.

“I think the levels are at a good point for this stage of the irrigation season,” Graybill said.

“The minimum flow is about 7.5 cumecs (cubic metres per second), but for most of March, it’s been closer to 9 cumecs. That’s been good for anglers, the mouth of the river is open, and there appears to be plenty in storage for irrigators. So everyone should be pleased.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Despite the lake levels looking low, Opuha Water has been able to maintain minimum flows. Photo taken March 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, Genesis has reported that Tekapo is currently 94 per cent of its seasonal average level which is 25 per cent lower than last year.

Meridian’s Lake Pukaki, the company’s main storage lake for the Waitaki catchment, was at 58 per cent of average.