Timaru's MyWay on-demand bus service heavily subsidised by rates

Timaru's MyWay service hangs in the balance as it goes out for public comment.

Timaru’s MyWay on-demand bus service is currently subsidised $9 per ride with close to half of that coming out of Environment Canterbury rates.

ECan’s public transport improvement manager Jeremy Dickson told a Timaru District Council meeting on Tuesday that the service, launched as a trial in June 2020, was costing about $9 per trip.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency currently covered 51 per cent of the costs leaving Timaru’s ratepayers paying about $4.50 for each trip through a targeted ECan public transport rate.

He added there were far fewer costs incurred for the district council as it did not have to supply the infrastructure to the level of a “fixed route” bus service.

Cr Allan Booth asked Dickson whether ECan could have been “bolder” when it last increased its MyWay fees from $2 per trip to $2.50 per trip.

Dickson replied ECan needed to ensure that the fee was still affordable for the likely users of the system, such as people who don’t own or can’t use other forms of transport.

“We started with a $2 fare intentionally, because we wanted to get them on board with a new way of public transport,” he said.

“The current fixed route service is $1.65. We engaged with community on price points, we have explored other options, but we are trying to provide a more convenient service for the public good.”

Dickson also said that although MyWay passenger numbers were up by 15 per cent on the same time last year, it is still only recovering about 15 per cent of the project’s cost.

The fixed route bus services, such as Timaru Link, were recovering about 20 per cent.

However, he added MyWay had arrived in a “Covid-19 environment”, which meant it wasn’t a case of comparing like for like.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Every MyWay $2.50 trip costs about $4.50 for Timaru ratepayers under current patronage levels. (File)

Booth asked whether the service could be integrated with some taxi services with Dickson said it had different aims and purposes to a taxi service.

“We were very aware that our intent was never to provide a subsidised taxi service. The key parameters of public transport is that it's a shared service, it's not a door-to-door service, it's a corner-to-corner service.

“It might stop outside people's houses, but it's not designed to do so. It's aimed at providing accessibility,” Dickson said.

“We are trying to provide a more convenient service for the public good.”

Dickson said the cost of the MyWay service would be about $1.6m for the coming year, compared to the $1.1m for the fixed route system previously operating.

During the MyWay trial, the Timaru Link service has been still running, costing ECan an extra $500,000.

ECan’s Long Term Plan proposes either continuing MyWay’s service, or culling it after the trial ends in October.

Dickson told the district councillors that should the MyWay service not go ahead, ECan would have to go out to the public with a proposed fixed route service.

However, it was very unlikely the service would resume to the same level as the old fixed routes, he said.

Cr Barbara Gilchrist said she was a big fan of the MyWay service and wondered whether councillors could set an example by using it more frequently. Cr Sally Parker also supported this idea.

Dickson commented that district councillors using the service would “definitely” be good for public relations.

TDC's group manager for infrastructure Andrew Dixon said MyWay was all about changing people’s behaviour.

“We want to get more people onto public transport. In regard to the subsidy side of things, Sydney Metro only recovers 20 per cent, they see it as a service, it's about being accessible for all our community,” Dixon said.

A “drop-in session” for the service will run from 10am – 4pm, at Ashbury Bowling Club on March 26.