First heptathlon nets Timaru teen New Zealand title

Jessica Vogel shows the athleticism which helped her win the New Zealand under 18 combined events championship.

Jessica (Jess) Vogel’s first heptathlon is one she’ll remember for the rest of her life.

The Craighead Diocesan School 16-year-old contested heptathlon at the New Zealand Combined Events Championships at Christchurch recently not knowing what to expect but has returned home with the gold medal.

The heptathlon is a challenging two-day event comprising 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m sprint, long jump, javelin throw ending with an 800 run.

Normally a sprinter, Jess’ coach Craig Motley suggested she take a different direction.

“Craig said, ‘Jess, you’ll be doing the heptathlon.’ I decided to do it. Having to learn different skills, gave me more variety in my training.”

Jess’s goal was to gain 4000 points in the competition. She achieved this compiling 4061 points.

“I never expected to win in my first heptathlon and coming home with a medal and New Zealand title.”

Usually her training comprised hard-out sprint sessions or sharpeners. Throwing, jumping and hurdling were added to her repertoire.

“There were big breaks between each event, two to three hours, and I was tempted to go to sleep as the day went on!

“To my surprise in the 100m hurdles which I’ve only done three or four times. I won the race and got a PB (personal best).”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Golden smile: Jessica Vogel shows the gold medal she won in the NZ women’s under-18 heptahlon at the New Zealand Combined Events Championships.

An athlete since 2018, Jess said her strongest event prior to the heptathlon had probably been the 400m although she was fast over 200 as well as evidenced by breaking the 200m record in her age group at Wednesday's Aoraki Athletics’ Championships in Timaru.

“I’m going to keep going with athletics after I finish school,” she said.

“But netball is my biggest passion.”

She is a member of the Craighead senior A and B squad, playing centre and wing defence.

Four other South Canterbury athletes scored top three placings with Christina Ryan winning the women’s heptathlon, William Laing second in the boys’ under-16 octathlon while in the girls’ under-16 hexathlon, Madeline Thomas and Orla Motley were second and third respectively.