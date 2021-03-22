Principals' Federation wants better support for violent youth

A recent attack on a Mackenzie College teacher is “not an isolated incident”, New Zealand Principals' Federation president Perry Rush says

The group representing school principals is calling on the Government to better support troubled youth in the wake of an attack on a teacher by a Mackenzie College student.

New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF) president Perry Rush said the recent attack at the Fairlie high school, in which a teacher came just centimetres from being paralysed in the arm after a student repeatedly slashed him with a saw, was “not an isolated incident”.

“I was deeply saddened to read the case of student violence at Mackenzie College ... highlighting again the prevalence of violence in schools which places teachers, staff, and other students in danger.”

For the past 15 months, Rush and the Federation have been asking the Government to urgently act and offer genuine, realistic support for “traumatised young people in crisis” so they can access the specialised therapy they “deserve and need”.

The system needed alternative options and greater resourcing, Rush said.

In a NZPF survey last year, principals reported 680 different instances of student violence in schools which caused physical and psychological harm to teachers, staff, and other students.

For South Canterbury schools specifically, Ministry of Education statistics recorded 14 instances of students physically assaulting teachers in 2019; 21 in 2018; 13 in 2017; 17 in 2016; eight in 2015; and 13 in 2014. Five of the 86 incidents resulted in suspensions, while the rest were punished with a stand-down.

“This situation cannot continue,” Rush said.

“As principals we have an obligation, under the Health and Safety in the Workplace Act, to keep all staff and students safe when they are at school. When we are forced to enrol students who require specialised therapeutic help for violent episodes, and are not receiving that help, we cannot guarantee the safety of others.

“That is fundamentally wrong.”

Ministry of Education sector enablement and support deputy secretary Katrina Casey said they were committed to working with schools and other agencies to “strengthen the system”.

“We know that there is always a need for more or different help,” Casey said.

“We know a small number of students have very challenging behaviours and whose situations are very complex.

“This often has little to do with the school, and more to do with a range of social factors associated with the family – such as employment, transience, family disputes, mental health, and alcohol and drug abuse.”

The Ministry worked with the sector to provide support to struggling youth and their families, Casey said.

“We’re aware of an incident at Mackenzie College, and I acknowledge the support principal Jason Reid has given those involved and the wider school community. His absolute priority is the health, safety, and well-being of all students and staff.

“Mackenzie College has a wide range of strategies, agencies, and support to draw from to achieve the very best outcome for those concerned, along with all students and staff.”