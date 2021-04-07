Timaru council to address underspending on footpath and pavement maintenance

Cracks on the footpath of Avenue Road. The Timaru District Council will have to spend millions on footpath and pavement maintenance and renewal across the district over the next few years.

Catching up with years of “under spending” could lead to the Timaru District Council ramping up spending on road and footpath maintenance and renewal.

A council Transport Activity Management Plan released to Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) proposes a future strategy for the council's roading network.

It was prepared by the council’s roading unit for the council’s draft Long Term Plan, which is going out for public comment this month.

Accordingly, the document proposes spending about $2 million each year from 2021-22 to 2023-24 on footpath maintenance and renewal, with about $11.3m proposed to be spent from 2024-25 to 2027-28.

“When compared with other councils, Timaru District Council has been previously under expending in this area,” the report says.

“We have developed a road improvement programme which will reduce reactive maintenance, reduce faults, and increase customer satisfaction.”

Figures provided to Stuff show that between the 2015-16 to 2019-20 financial years, Council expenditure on maintenance, renewal and new footpaths jumped from $1.22m per year to about $1.9m per year.

However, since 2018, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has made extra funding available for footpath maintenance and renewal.

The report also notes that there is significant public interest in the condition of footpaths, as “customer satisfaction form surveys show this is a key need – as does fault identification”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Customer satisfaction for Timaru District's footpaths is only 60 per cent. (File)

“Tree roots, trip hazards and unknown third party damage contribute to this budget increase. We undertake a visual condition assessment every three years of our footpath asset to ensure it is fit for use,” the report says.

The council has a goal that 75 per cent of all footpaths should be in average or better than average condition. Although the footpaths are rated about 90 per cent, customer satisfaction with footpaths is only 60 per cent.

Timaru District Council oversees more than 300 kilometres of footpaths throughout the district.

Meanwhile, pressure on the roading network has led to a proposal to increase the expenditure on sealed pavement maintenance from $1.6m over the next three years to about $1.9m annual average over the 10-year period.

The document says “historic pavement rehabilitation programmes have been insufficient to stem the deterioration of the pavements”.

It also proposes spending about $4.35m per year on “sealed road pavement rehabilitation”.

“The condition of the pavement asset is the best indicator of remaining useful life for the structure of our road network.”

“Typical pavement thicknesses on the council road network are in the order of 50-70mm. This is no longer a sufficient thickness to withstand the increased vehicle weights and increased volume of heavy traffic on our network.”

The report also noted that compared to other councils, the cost per km of construction was expensive.

“Due to renewing more pavements we are adding pressure to our reseal programme. This is also exasperated by older seals we are trying to hold. A number of our asphalt sites are very old, and showing signs of cracking and fatigue,” the report says.