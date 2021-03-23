Gloriavale leaver denies sexually abusing children

A Gloriavale leaver has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges related to child sexual abuse.

A former Gloriavale resident has denied sexually abusing multiple children in the isolated Christian community as a youth.

The man, who has interim name suppression, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of unlawful sexual connection, four of indecent assault, and two of doing an indecent act against children aged 14 and under when he appeared before Judge Peter Rollo in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The man was aged between 12 and 15, and living at Gloriavale, when the offending allegedly occurred.

Defence lawyer Donald Matthews said the man elected to be tried by jury.

Judge Rollo remanded the man on bail to appear in the District Court at Greymouth on May 26.

A police enquiry into allegations of child sexual abuse at the West Coast community has been underway since July.