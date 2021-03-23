South Canterbury man denies sexually abusing girl

A South Canterbury man has pleaded not guilty to four counts of unlawful sexual connection and doing an indecent act on a girl under 12.

A 27-year-old man who denies sexually abusing a child over a period of more than three years has been bailed to a North Otago motel on a 24-hour curfew.

The Timaru man pleaded not guilty to four counts of unlawful sexual connection and doing an indecent act on a girl under 12 when he appeared before Judge Peter Rollo in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was taken into custody when the accusations of child sexual abuse arose in February this year. The offending allegedly began in May 2017.

Judge Rollo granted the man bail to temporary accommodation at a North Otago motel, until defence lawyer Lee Lee Heah could identify an appropriate address outside Timaru.

Bail conditions included a 24-hour curfew except for work, not to go north of the Pareora River, and not to contact the alleged victim or her mother.

Judge Rollo told the man while he was entitled to the presumption of innocence, the young girl needed to be able to feel a “sense of safety within the community”.

“If you breach your bail conditions and breach their feeling of safety, you will lose your right to bail and be remanded in custody – even if a trial is months and months away.”

Heah said the man has elected to be tried by jury.

The man is due to appear in court again on May 25.