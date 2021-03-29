Hedgehog elimination project to be launched in the Mackenzie Basin

Nick Foster and Tom Goodman help set up predator traps in the mountainous ranges of the Mackenzie Basin.

A major predator control programme wants to eliminate hedgehogs within a 2300 hectare zone of the Mackenzie Basin in the space of just over a year.

Te Manahuna Aoraki, a multi-agency organisation with the aspiration of turning a 300,000ha area of the Mackenzie Basin into a predator-free zone, recently received the findings of research into predator movements in high-altitude areas of the basin.

Te Manahuna Aoraki project manager Simone Smits said the research, which found that hedgehogs were found as high as 2000 metres up in the mountains, “really provided a groundwork” for the next stage of its project.

“We have a real opportunity to do something quite unique here,” Smits said.

“We’re in the feasibility stage for the project, but using the information we now have on the movement of predators, we will be able to know where best to deploy the traps and other mechanisms.”

The hedgehog elimination programme will officially begin in July this year with a target to finish it by July 2022.

The animal is one of the most common predators in the basin, with hundreds caught in the Mackenzie Basin every year through Department of Conservation (DOC) trapping programmes.

Nick Foster, who co-wrote the research paper, said hedgehogs were a very successful invasive species in the dryland zones of New Zealand for a few reasons.

“There is an abundance of food resources, dry nesting sites are plentiful, and there are virtually no predators that moderate their populations,” Foster said.

Robyn Janes/Supplied A photo, taken in 2020, of a hedgehog tagged in the Mackenzie Basin.

“They are a menace because our native fauna did not evolve to deal with such a voracious forager, and as conditions in dryland areas favour hedgehogs, populations can reach high densities – bad news if you’re a bug.”

Foster said the goal of removing all hedgehogs from the 2300ha command area was “entirely realistic”.

“We are trapping at density slightly higher than successful projects that have been conducted in other parts of the world where hedgehogs are an invasive species, and we are learning about new tools, such as thermal imaging, and detection dogs to make the job even more effective,” he said.

“The trick is finding the balance and making the process as efficient as possible.”

Some logistical challenges included the topography of the area, Foster said.

“In the mountainous parts of the project area, we frequently deal with hazards like heightened avalanche risk, rockfall, and foul mountain weather in general. This makes the set-up and service of trapping and monitoring networks a challenge,” he said.

Aside from hedgehogs, Foster said feral cats were a particularly difficult predator to track and trap.