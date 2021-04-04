Deer hunters target an enjoyable new season

Hunters are gearing up for the deer 'roar' this Easter weekend. (File)

South Canterbury deer hunters have headed into the roar season looking for better times after Covid-19 lockdowns interrupted the 2020 season.

Twizel-based hunter Joseph Peter, who runs guiding business Hard Yards Hunting, said there should be plenty of opportunities for the public.

The peak of the hunting season, or the “roar”, is expected around this time of the year when stags are “most vocal, calling to attract the attention of hinds and are less cautious than other times” according to the Department of Conservation.

“The roar lasts approximately four weeks, with stags being the most vocal in the middle two weeks. Red deer roar from late March through April,’’ DOC says.

READ MORE:

* DOC urges deer hunter caution during roar

* Coronavirus: What happens to deer populations if they aren't hunted

* Coronavirus: Plea for hikers, hunters, bikers and fishers to stay home



Peter said “the international market is of course at zero due to the borders being closed, but some guiding businesses have adapted to that.

“The good thing is that there is still space out there in the domestic market.”

Peter said traditionally he would be booked out between March and June with international tourists, but in 2021 he had to take up other jobs, such as farm work and beekeeping to make ends meet.

“A lot of the downturn is also to do with money. New Zealand hunters aren’t necessarily keen paying top dollar on guides, rather preferring to do it themselves.

“But a good guide can really enhance the experience and improve the quality of your hunt.”

Meanwhile, Game Animal Council general manager Tim Gale is urging hunters to stay safe during the deer roar.

SUPPLIED Twizel-based hunter Joseph Peter is looking forward to the upcoming deer 'roar'.

“The good news is with another 12 months to mature there will be some really high-quality stags out there and some great hunting to be had,” Gale said.

“However, the roar period also presents extra risk, so we are reminding hunters to take the necessary precautions to have a safe and successful trip.”

Gale reminded hunters that communication with the outside world could be difficult when in the back country, so “at the very least carry a personal locator beacon and know how to use it”.

“With New Zealand conditions so changeable it is also important that hunters respect the things out of their control, such as weather and river levels, and wait things out if necessary,” he said.