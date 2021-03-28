Not just a swap meet but a social event in South Canterbury

From rare motorbike parts to a backpack spray kit half filled with poison, thousands of people from throughout the South Island flocked to the first major swap meet since lockdown.

The South Canterbury Vintage Car Club’s annual Winchester Swap Meet, held on Saturday, drew in a “huge crowd’’ with about 330 stalls selling a range of items from car parts and craft to household items and children’s toys.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rocky Latu, of Geraldine, found some bargains at the Winchester Swap Meet on Saturday.

Tasha Dore, of Christchurch, was pleased to discover a box of vinyl records for a vintage-themed business conference, while Gerard and Gary Guy couldn’t carry all the things they wanted so had to make more than one trip back to their car.

A 1977 Ford Granada sat with the bonnet up for inspection by prospective buyers with a $12,500 price tag, and Linsey ​ Richardt​ found a backpack sprayer for his son for just $35 with the added bonus of it being still half full of weedkiller. He said they retailed at about $200, so he was happy with his bargain.

At another stall Leigh Morris, of Dunedin, unintentionally showed off his six-pack as he tried on t-shirts.

He said he did not know about the swap meet until he bumped into an acquaintance in Hampden on his way up to Timaru for a wedding.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Leigh Morris, left, from Dunedin tries on a t-shirt under the watchful eye of stallholder Dave Pomare at the Winchester Swap Meet on Saturday.

“It’s very good. I’ll be back. I’m looking for old British motorbike parts for my BSAs, and parts for an Indian,” Morris said.

Stallholder Simon Thomson travelled up from Invercargill to sell mainly Ford Falcon and early vintage parts. He said he had come to the swap meet every year since it started in the 1980s and recalled how in the early days there were only stalls with vehicles or vehicle parts.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Linsey​ Richardt, of Timaru, was thrilled to get a weed sprayer back pack for his son at the Winchester Swap Meet on Saturday at just $35.

Since Trademe and other online services became popular he said the number of car part stalls had reduced and now people were selling ‘’anything and everything’’.

The most common question he gets asked about his items is “does it work?”.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Mark Lowe carries the vinyl records Tasha Dore bought for a vintage-themed business conference at the Winchester Swap Meet on Saturday. Both came especially from Christchurch for the swap meet.

His helper Joe Smith said the other common question was “would you take $2?” even though the asking price was $5 or $10.

Customer Kerry Hanifin talked them down from $20 to $10 for Holden hubcaps by pointing out a fault.

“I’m looking for a $1000 item for $10. I’ve got an SS Commodore 2004, and these hubcaps are to display in my shed,” Hanifin said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ashburton sculptor Peter Green looks through one of his creations made from Oamaru stone, at his stall at the Winchester Swap Meet.

Magnificent Oamaru stone sculptures for sale were the handiwork of Peter Green (Ngāti Awa) who is based in Ashburton.

He learnt his craft in jail.

Brought up in a gang house in Ohakune in the North Island, jail became his second home, he said.

“I’m not angry about the past it was a learning experience. I don’t want my kids to grow up like that.”

Green switched from carving wood to sculpting stone more than a decade ago after his partner Nicky Wilson bought him some Oamaru stone.

“I seem to be a natural with it. Everything has got a meaning to it.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Richard Cull, of Milton, and Esmey Fletcher, of Gore, sell all sorts of old treasures at the Winchester Swap Meet.

Working as a professional sculptor, Green said he sells at markets, fetes and on the roadside as well as completes commissions.

Winchester Swap Meet committee chairman Colin Johnstone said there were 330 stalls and a huge crowd, which showed people wanted to get out after the event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Hamish Moss, of Temuka, finds a Holden Premier nose cone at the Winchester Swap Meet.

”It was excellent. The car park at the polo grounds was filling up just after 9am. I’m extremely pleased.”

The only negative of the day were a couple of people who left their dogs in their cars despite signage and advertising explicitly telling people not to bring dogs.

“It was very disappointing. Who would leave their dog in the car when its 25 degrees? It was reported to authorities who dealt with it,” Johnstone said.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Bev Hargreaves, of Temuka, was relieved to find a seat at a friend's stall at the Winchester Swap Meet on Saturday.

Swap meet shopper Bev Hargreaves, of Temuka, found it difficult to walk around such a big area without her walker as the ground was too rough to use it.

She said she loved the swap meet but would like to see bales of hay dotted about for people like her to sit on.

Johnstone said there was seating in front of the kitchen, but more seating could be something the committee could look at.