Timaru Bilal Mosque opens to public

Gerrie Ligtenberg talks to Muslim Azoora Ali at Bilal Mosque open day in Timaru on Saturday.

Timaru’s first mosque (Masjid) opened to the public with more than 100 people learning about the religion and culture.

Located next door to the Catholic Sacred Heart Basilica on Napier St, Timaru Muslim Education Trust chairman Dr Muhammad Ibrar Khalid, said Catholics and Muslims were “cousins”.

“We both come from the Abrahamic religion. We have more in common than not in common," Khalid said.

He said the name Bilal was that of a slave from Ethiopia who became one of the first converts of Islam and a trusted companion of Muhammad, the prophet who founded the religion. Bilal was an immigrant and the people who worship at the Timaru mosque are mostly immigrants, Khalid said.

Upstairs at the mosque is a prayer room and downstairs, a kitchen and community room.

Caroline Sandrey said she found it “wonderful” learning about the Muslim culture.

“It’s not as scary as I thought.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru Muslim Education Trust chairman Dr Muhammad Ibrar Khalid answers questions about his faith to members of the public during the Bilal Mosque open day on Saturday.

MP for Rangitata Jo Luxton, one of the speakers at the opening, hoped there would be many more open days at the mosque.

“It was great to be able to ask any questions.”

It was Gabrielle Hall’s first time in a mosque, and she enjoyed meeting the women who attend it.

“We’re all the same human beings.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Don Wreford listens to Muezzin (calls worshippers to prayer) Idris Osman at the Bilal Mosque and Timaru Islamic Centre open day on Saturday.

Susan Henderson, who worked with migrants for more than 20 years through English Language Partners, said she thought the open day was a great way to reach out to people and show greater understanding.

“They’re doing their best to break down barriers and inform people.”

For those hosting the visitors it was a way of sharing their faith. Riza Johen, from Malaysia, said it gave them the opportunity to explain their faith.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff At the Bilal Mosque Dr Firdous Abd Aziz explains aspects of Islam to MP for Rangitata Jo Luxton.

Convert of two years, 22 year-old Ricky Holden (Ngāi Tahu) grew up in Timaru without any religious beliefs.

After meeting a few Muslims who lived in the same apartment building he was in while studying tourism in Auckland he took an interest in their religion.

“I wanted to know why they were peaceful and why it’s the fastest growing religion in the world. I fell in love [with Islam].”

He started following the faith, though his family thought he was misguided. Also a Christian friend was worried but has since taken an interest in Islam.

”I felt what is my purpose in life and was reading my own story within Islam.”

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Ricky Holden (Ngāi Tahu) became a Muslim two years ago and worships at Timaru’s Bilal Mosque.

Holden has given up his job in a factory, so he can concentrate on Ramadhan, in April, a time Muslims around the world fast during the day, pray and reflect.

When the borders open he plans to go to Saudi Arabia and take part in the Hajj (pilgrimage) at Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims.

The prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca, and it is where he is said to have received revelation.

The two-storey Bilal Mosque and Timaru Islamic Centre on Napier St was purchased by the Timaru Muslim Educational Trust for $425,000 in 2019.

The former Sacred Heart Parish centre has since been carpeted, painted and ablution sites added, catering for 25 Muslim families. It is the sixth mosque in the South Island to open.

An earlier version of this story misquoted MP for Rangitata Jo Luxton saying she hoped there would be many more mosques to come. What she said was she hoped to see more open days at the mosque.