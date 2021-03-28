Timaru teenager wins four-hour endurance race

Solo rider teenager James Corry won overall and his section of the 4X2 Mountain Bike Endurance Race in a time of three hours 53 minutes and 23 seconds in Centennial Park on Saturday.

It was neck and neck some of the way as a teenage solo rider kept two middle-aged team members at bay in the 4X2 Mountain Bike Endurance Race in Timaru’s Centennial Park.

The continuous four-hour race was won overall, and in his section, by solo rider James Corry, 17, (open mens), of Timaru, over 18 4.5 kilometre laps in a time of 3.53.23. Second overall, and in their section, was team-of-two 52-year-old Nigel Mobberley and 40-something year-old Peter Sprague (veterans) with a time of 3.54.44.

Corry said the older riders were right with him until the middle of the race when they got past him for a lap. Once there was a gap he took advantage of it and led them home.

In his last year at Mountainview High School, Corry hopes to become a professional cyclist next year.

READ MORE:

* Why cycling the Motu Trails is simply magical

* Geraldine multi organisers happy with turnout

* Four South Island podium places for South Canterbury mountainbikers



In the meantime he is training for the GrapeRide​ in Blenheim, in April, and then the Tour of Southland with the New Zealand Cycling Project team.

“If you do well in the project team people from overseas watch and hopefully I’ll get invited to race for a European team.”

Mobberley said Corry is a great rider and had no breaks during the 4X2 race while he and Sprague relayed, making it easier for them.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jennifer Tregurtha wins the open women’s solo section of the 4X2 Mountain Bike Endurance Race in Centennial Park on Saturday.

“We were right on him and hung on as much as we could. We gave him a run for his money. It was a great day.”

He said it was a huge accomplishment for Corry.

South Canterbury Mountainbike Club secretary Blair Westoby said there were 62 entries which is the most they have ever had in the event which has been running for seven years.

He estimated that about 15 per cent of entrants were from out of town and the rest locals who have been regular entries.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ben Jordan eyes the track ahead in the South Canterbury Mountain Bike Club's 4X2 Mountain Bike Endurance Race in Timaru on Saturday.

“The atmosphere was great with a tent village. Team contestants had time to mix and yarn with other riders and spur on those riding.

“And the weather was perfect for riding conditions as there had been light rain last week so the track wasn’t dusty.”

Seven-year-old Baxter Moore rode about six laps with his father, Westoby said.

“The course is a mixture of fast, flat and technical. It’s a fun track because of the variety.”

Westoby said all the feedback was positive and riders said they enjoyed the challenge.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Corban Sprague, of Timaru, concentrates on the 4x2 Mountain Bike Endurance Race.

Kerrin Williams was second in the open men’s solo and Craig Tregurtha third, both completing 18 laps.

Solo women winner was Jennifer Tregurtha who completed 15 laps and in the open women’s team Eliza Booth and Sharon Hodgins​ were first after finishing 12 laps.