New ideas at annual Lovelock Memorial fun run in Timaru

The 10 kilometre Lovelock Memorial run/walk kicked off with 90 competitors at Centennial Park on Sunday.

Run Timaru added a few new ideas to this year’s Lovelock Memorial fun run with competitors having timing chips and a half-marathon walk.

Run Timaru committee and life member Andrea Wreford ​said the event, on Sunday, had been running for more than 30 years and they were always trying to improve it.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Andrew Swallow leads a small group running the Lovelock Memorial 10km fun run.

“It’s the first time we’ve offered timing chips on the back of the contestants’ numbers to upgrade the event,’' Wreford said.

The event is held in honour of Timaru Boys’ High School old boy Jack Lovelock, the first New Zealander to win a gold medal for athletics, at the 1936 Berlin Olympics in the 1500 metres.

READ MORE:

* Lovelock Memorial Run to take the scenic route again

* Timaru's Jack Lovelock oak inspires photo exhibition of others gifted by Adolf Hitler



She said there were 200 entries in total for the 5 kilometre, 10 km, half-marathon (21km) run and half-marathon walk. The first race was for children which was 1500m twice around the Timaru Old Boys rugby field twice.

“It’s very safe and parents ran with some of their children. We usually get about 40 to 50 children but there were only 15 this time. They all got a spot prize.'’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff It was a big field for the 10km fun run which started at midday on Sunday.

Generous spot prizes for all the races were donated by South Canterbury businesses, Wreford said.

The biggest field, with 90 competitors, was the 10km run with Xye Doyle winning the men’s category and Ruby Hull the first woman home. Both are from Timaru.

The half-marathon had 40 contestants – Barney Hoskins, of Timaru, the first man home in the and Katie Morgan, of Dunedin, the first woman.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff In the midst of the new Lovelock Memorial half-marathon walk are, from left, Jenny Ryan, Alana Yerbury and Anna La Neave.

The 12 organising committee members were assisted throughout the day by 22 helpers, Wreford said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Richard and Lyn George tackle the Lovelock Memorial half-marathon in Centennial Park on Sunday.

Last year the event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

As for next year, Wreford said the committee will have a debrief and decide whether the timing and half-marathon walk will continue.