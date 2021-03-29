Timaru rest home gave inadequate care to dementia patient

An investigation has found a “pattern of suboptimal care” at Radius Elloughton Gardens in Timaru. (File photo)

The rapid deterioration of a Timaru rest home resident with severe dementia exposed a “pattern of suboptimal care” at the facility, an investigation has found.

Radius Elloughton Gardens staff breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights while caring for a woman in her 80s by neglecting to implement an adequate nutrition plan which took her dementia into account, failing to identify and respond to signs of deterioration, and not testing for scabies in a timely manner.

The rest home resident, identified as Mrs A, died less than four months into her stay at the facility and hours after being taken to hospital to treat dehydration and declining renal function, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall said in a report released on Monday.

“There was a number of deficiencies in the services provided to Mrs A [the rest home resident] which meant that the care she received fell below acceptable standards,” Deputy Commissioner Wall said.

READ MORE:

* Historic homestead among homes lighting up in South Canterbury for Christmas

* Fertility clinic ordered to apologise for disposing of woman's frozen embryos

* Elderly woman had stroke alone and died after issues with health service's safety checks



“While the individual nurses involved in Mrs A’s care hold a degree of responsibility, given the number of staff involved in caring for Mrs A ... I consider that Radius holds primary responsibility for these failures at a systems level.”

Mrs A was a resident at a dementia care unit until she broke her hip in a fall, necessitating a lengthy hospital stay – after which she was transferred to Radius Elloughton Gardens because she had “reached her potential for rehabilitation”, Deputy Commissioner Wall said.

When she was discharged from the hospital, Mrs A weighed 46.7 kilograms.

On admission, the rest home developed an interim care plan for Mrs A which noted her poor appetite, inability to feed herself, and struggles with mobility.

When her weight dropped to 41.4kg, a dietician became involved and documented a plan to encourage eating and drinking, provide nutritional drinks three times daily, and weigh her monthly.

“Radius noted that throughout Mrs A's stay, she became increasingly resistant to care,” Deputy Commissioner Wall said.

“Mrs A’s deterioration was not unexpected, owing to her severe dementia. However, I have a number of concerns about the way this was managed and responded to by staff.”

Deputy Commissioner Wall said when Mrs A developed a suspected case of scabies, she was put into isolation. However, there was an eight-day delay in testing her for the contagious skin condition, during which she continued to deteriorate.

Mrs A began refusing to eat and drink, and was itching all over her body.

Deputy Commissioner Wall said despite Mrs A showing clear signs of dehydration and that palliative care was needed, the rest home took no action for about a week, such as referring her for clinical review or undertaking additional monitoring.

Mrs A was hospitalised after it became evident she needed intravenous fluids. She was “severely dehydrated” upon admission, diagnosed with acute chronic renal impairment and pneumonia, but died a few hours later.

“It was the responsibility of Radius to have in place adequate systems to ensure that staff provided Mrs A with care of an appropriate standard and that complied with the code,” Deputy Commissioner Wall said.

“In my view, a number of aspects of the care provided to Mrs A were deficient, and the failures of multiple nursing staff involved in Mrs A's care demonstrate a pattern of suboptimal care.”

Deputy Commissioner Wall said the rest home’s care was “inadequate”.

Accordingly, I find that Radius failed to provide services to Mrs A with reasonable care and skill.”

Deputy Commissioner Wall recommended the rest home provide a written apology to Mrs A's family and update the commission on changes to policies and practices.

“I also recommend that Radius use an anonymised version of this report as a case study to provide continuing education to nursing staff at its facilities.”