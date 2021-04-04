Waihi River is safe from toxic algae levels

The algal bloom health warning for the Waihi River at the Gorge Department of Conservation Camping Ground has been lifted. (File photo)

An algae health warning has been lifted at the Waihi River camping ground, by Community and Public Health.

Monitoring has found that the potentially toxic cyanobacteria at the river, by the Waihi Gorge Department of Conservation Camping Ground, has decreased and is no longer a safety concern, Canterbury medical health officer Dr Ramon Pink said.

A warning remains in place for the Opihi River at Raincliff.

“Exposure (to the algae) may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips. If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately and also let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area.”

He said animals should be taken to a vet immediately after contact with any contaminated water.