Holden fans get treat as vehicles descend on Timaru for national show
Holden fans have turned out in their thousands to celebrate the Australian marque in Timaru.
The South Canterbury town played host to about 150 vehicles from around New Zealand over Easter weekend for the 16th annual Holden New Zealand National show
South Canterbury Holden Club president Toni Gilbert said the three-day event was highlighted with about 5000 people attending the car show at the Southern Trust Events Centre on Saturday.
While the nationals usually had 70 vehicle entries, and the rules state all had to be under cover for the display, Gilbert had asked for special permission from the (NZ Holden) Federation to have some of the cars outside as organisers initially thought they could only fit 80 in the stadium.
"We ended up getting 95 cars inside and the rest outside in a fenced off area.”
Money raised from entry fees to the event would be spread across several charities, she said.
Gilbert, who owns several Holdens, said the cars arrived on Friday with judging starting at lunchtime that day.
About 300 people attended a meet and greet at Gilbert's Normanby property, just south of Timaru on Friday evening.
On Sunday attendees headed out on a cruise to Pleasant Point and Geraldine.
“It's a first for Timaru and the feedback has been excellent; it's been an amazing event and I want to say a special thanks to the South Canterbury Holden Club.”
The nationals alternate between North and South Island venues.
Stuff