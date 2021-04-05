First national 'vintage car only rally' in South Canterbury
Vintage car enthusiasts from around New Zealand took to South Canterbury roads, some on shingle, over Easter weekend.
About 40 vehicles, all models from 1919 to 1931, took part in the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club’s National Vintage Only Rally on Saturday and Sunday.
"It's the first time we've actually done a vintage only rally,'' rally director Alastair Day said.
"We are doing it for the first time, after that it is up to the other branches that want to do it."
Day said vehicles from as far away as Auckland, New Plymouth, Wellington and Invercargill left Timaru about 9am on Saturday for a 160 kilometre cruise to Fairlie for lunch and return.
"There are about 12 entries from the North Island so it has been a good turnout really."
There were two options, a sealed route and a sealed route with some shingle, Day said.
“We had one or two with a few hiccups, a guy lost a wheel, someone run a big end bearing.
“Other than that we had no problems.”
On Sunday, the group took a cruise to Geraldine where they had lunch in the Geraldine Domain.
“It's a hobby, there's no hard and fast, and we follow road rules.”
