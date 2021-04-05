First national 'vintage car only rally' in South Canterbury

The South Canterbury Vintage Car Club held their first national "vintage only" rally over Easter.

Vintage car enthusiasts from around New Zealand took to South Canterbury roads, some on shingle, over Easter weekend.

About 40 vehicles, all models from 1919 to 1931, took part in the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club’s National Vintage Only Rally on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's the first time we've actually done a vintage only rally,'' rally director Alastair Day said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Graeme and Raewyn Fenn of Waihi Beach in the Bay of Plenty took their 1929 Graham Page, the only one in New Zealand, to the rally.

"We are doing it for the first time, after that it is up to the other branches that want to do it."

Day said vehicles from as far away as Auckland, New Plymouth, Wellington and Invercargill left Timaru about 9am on Saturday for a 160 kilometre cruise to Fairlie for lunch and return.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bryan and Denise Roycroft of Timaru in their 1926 Dodge truck during the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's first National Vintage Only Rally.

"There are about 12 entries from the North Island so it has been a good turnout really."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff John Martin and Josh Renwick, 8, head off on the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's first National Vintage Only Rally in a 1926 Alvis 1250.

There were two options, a sealed route and a sealed route with some shingle, Day said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff John and Sylvia Bartlett drove a 1928 Renault in the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's first National Vintage Only Rally.

“We had one or two with a few hiccups, a guy lost a wheel, someone run a big end bearing.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Chris Chambers and Cheryl Rooney in a 1929 Austin 7 named Pamela-Joy during the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's first National Vintage Only Rally.

“Other than that we had no problems.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Matthew and Julie Milne make their way to Fairlie in an Austin 7.

On Sunday, the group took a cruise to Geraldine where they had lunch in the Geraldine Domain.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Peter Croft in his 1924 Super Sports duck back Alvis.

“It's a hobby, there's no hard and fast, and we follow road rules.”