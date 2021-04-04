High winds play havoc in South Canterbury; forest fire, power lines and trees down

High winds whip up spray of Lake Tekapo on Easter Sunday.

A forest fire which tore through a 10 hectare plantation in high winds near Fairlie on Sunday will be monitored overnight.

Chief fire officer Phil Mackay said while evacuations had earlier been considered as fire crews battled the blaze, they were now highly unlikely, as crews had contained the blaze and were working to strengthen the containment line.

Five appliances, five tankers and three diggers had been on site, supported by the Timaru command unit.

The blaze started about midday in the Strathallan Rd area and covered about 10ha, he said.

About six properties, three of them occupied, all down wind of the blaze had earlier been identified as at risk and evacuation had been considered.

"The fire is contained, it is not going anywhere” Mackay said.

“They are not going to be evacuated.

“We are quite comfortable with the situation; we wil strengthen the line and have crews monitoring the site overnight.”

BRUCE RAINES/SUPPLIED Emergency vehicles near the scene of a fire on Strathallan Rd, near Fairlie.

Mackay said conditions had been difficult with high winds and smoke.

High winds caused numerous issues across South Canterbury, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said earlier on Sunday.

As temperatures soared above 30 degrees Celisus around midday and north-west winds hit 44 kilometres per hour, fire crews attended several incidents with reports of power lines and trees down in the Temuka area north of Timaru.

A Fenz spokeswoman said a tree came down on power lines on Seven Sisters Rd just after midday on Sunday and caused a small vegetation fire.

A fire crew from Pleasant Point were in attendance at the 30-metre by 10m blaze.

About the same time a power pole snapped in half on Gammack St, also in Temuka, blocking the road for a period of time,she said.

An Alpine Energy spokeswoman later confirmed three power poles had been damaged in Gammack St and a “few hundred” customers would be without electricity until after 11pm on Sunday.

She said strong winds had caused the damage.

Just after 12.15pm, there was hedge on fire on Guild Rd, also in Temuka, where a tanker from Pleasant Point and appliances from Temuka and Clandeboye attended.

“A rubbish fire got into a hedge.

“All these events are wind related, we have a number of fires across the South Island.

“The wind is making matters worse,” she said.

Meanwhile, a caravan being towed by a ute rolled on Tekapo-Twizel Rd (State Highway 8) between Braemar Rd and Tekapo Canal Rd in the Mackenzie District about 10.20am with high winds also likely contributing to the incident, the spokeswoman said.

Crews from Tekapo and Twizel attended the non-injury incident, she said.

”Nobody was trapped and the road was clear; the caravan was back up on its feet.”

About 11.20am, there was a shed fire on Gray St, Fairlie. Two appliances from Fairlie extinguished the 8m x 3m blaze, the spokeswoman said.

Just before midday a tree came down on a vehicle on Fairlie-Tekapo Rd (SH8) in the vicinty of Nixons Rd in a non-injury incident, she said.

A police spokeswoman said both lanes were closed to traffic as they were working to get them cleared.

She said no injuries had been reported in relation to any of the incidents.