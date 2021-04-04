Protest planned for livestock ship's Timaru visit

The livestock carrier Al Kuwait, seen here berthed in Fremantle Harbour, Australia, in June, 2020, is due to load cattle for China in Timaru.

A purpose built livestock ship is set to arrive in Timaru on Sunday night with protesters planning to picket on Monday.

The 189.5-metre long Al Kuwait is expected to load about 8861 live cattle for China.

The protest will be at the top of the Port Loop Rd from 2pm on Monday with organiser Toni deRooy saying she shared animal welfare and economic impact concerns with others.

“The animals are going to countries that have no animal welfare requirements.

"There are also concerns about the future of out dairy and meat industry.

“This is seriously affecting the majority for the benefit of a few.”

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) deputy director for general agriculture and investment services Karen Adair said the animal welfare export certificate for the shipment allows for up to 8861 cattle.

“The ship’s destination is China and it is due to depart in the next few days.

“No export of live animals can proceed until we have conducted a post-loading review to ensure we are completely satisfied with the conditions on board.”

Adair said following a review, conducted by MPI in October 2020, new measures were for livestock ships were introduced, including restricting stocking density on vessels to 90 per cent of current limits, increased requirements for voyage reporting including daily veterinary reports during voyages and increased minimum fodder requirements that ensure at least 20 per cent of feed is available for unplanned delays during the voyage.

“In response to Covid-19, MPI introduced two further conditions that exporters must meet for their animal welfare export certificate applications to be granted.

“The master of the ship is to provide a contingency plan for a rejection at the port of arrival or a delay in unloading.

“The exporter must satisfy MPI that there is unlikely to be any delay in the unloading of the cattle from the ship or movement of the cattle to a quarantine facility after arrival.”

Adair said the crew would not leave the ship.

“Ports, such as Timaru, have Covid-19 procedures to ensure the safety of those on port.

“MPI staff who visit the boat at port follow procedures to limit interaction with crew, including social distancing and wearing protective gear.

“MPI personnel are not on board the ship during the journey, however, trained stockmen and veterinarians are required to be on board the vessel.”