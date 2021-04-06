Nationwide poppy flight bound for South Canterbury

Temuka Knit and Natter Group members Muriel Pennal, left, Lois Geddes and Elaine Costello have been busy knitting poppies for the Poppy Flight.

The nationwide charity Poppy Flight flies into South Canterbury on Tuesday and is due in Timaru on Wednesday.

“It’s off to a good start but there have been lots of daily challenges with light aircraft,” organiser Melanie Salisbury said.

“You have to plan very carefully.”

The Poppy Flight began at Ardmore near Auckland on March 26 with Dave Brown of NZ Warbirds flying a Harvard to Thames on the first leg of a relay journey undertaken by volunteer pilots around the country.

READ MORE:

* Rangitata and Timaru on New Zealand-wide Anzac Poppy flight relay

* RSA's big gun ready in time for Anzac Day commemorations

* SCRSA hopes to exceed $12,000 target in Poppy Appeal



Keith Pickford will land at Rangitata Island in his Auster MK 5 on Tuesday afternoon and the following day Russell Brodie flies his Tiger Moth from Rangitata to Timaru’s Richard Pearse Airport.

At each stopover people have been encouraged to knit poppies as well as stars representing the Starship Foundation, which can be attached to artworks that are being carried around the country.

The Temuka Knit and Natter Group has been busy knitting poppies for the cause.

“I knitted 14 of them,” member Elaine Costello said.

“It’s not difficult. It only took hour an hour for each one.”

The poppies will be handed over when Brodie’s Tiger Moth touches down.

Supplied Knitted poppies attached to the artwork being carried around the country.

The Timaru District Council has assisted in organising a welcome at the airport for the Poppy Flight starting at 10am.

Council spokesperson Elizabeth Mullan said members of the public were welcome to attend and asked to make a donation.

“The South Canterbury Aviation Heritage Centre will be open to the public with entry by donation,’' Mullan said.

“Members of the RSA have been invited to attend the event as well as some residents from The Croft and the Margaret Wilson Rest Home. Children from South School will also be in attendance with the South Canterbury Museum educators.”

All money raised from the Poppy Flight will go to the NZ Returned Services Association, Starship Foundation and NZ Warbirds.

Completing the Timaru leg of the relay, Reon Blake, in a Piper Cherokee, will leave Timaru for Oamaru on Wednesday afternoon.

Baz Norgrove in a Titan T-51 Mustang will fly the final leg from Whangarei to Ardmore on April 24. The poppy artwork will be carried on a flight over Auckland cenotaph on the next day, Anzac Day.