Crew remain on board live cattle carrier berthed at Timaru port

The Al Kuwait has arrived in Timaru to load live cattle for China.

Crew on the live cattle carrier Al Kuwait will have remained on the ship after arriving at PrimePort Timaru from Brisbane, the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) has confirmed.

The ship had been moored off Timaru since arriving on Sunday but berthed today at No1X wharf.

MPI confirmed the ship was due to depart with 8861 cattle for China.

“Ports, such as Timaru, have Covid-19 procedures to ensure the safety of those on port,” an MPI spokeswoman said.

Al Kuwait was caught up in a Covid-19 scare in May last year when 20 of its 48 crew members tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Freemantle from the United Arab Emirates.

It remained in Freemantle until cleaned and affected crew members recovered. The ship resumed operations later in the year.

Once loaded in Timaru, the Al Kuwait will be the third live cattle shipment departing Timaru this year.

On September 2, 2020, the Gulf Livestock 1, owned by UAE-based company Gulf Navigation Holdings Ltd., and chartered by Australian-based company Australasian Global Enterprises Ltd, capsized in a typhoon in the East China Sea.

There were 43 crew and 6000 cattle on the vessel, which had departed Napier on August 14.

Two New Zealanders were among the 41 people believed to have perished: Scott Harris, 37, and Lochie Bellerby, 28.

On January 9, the Yangtze Fortune carrying 3995 cattle had no cattle dying in its 21-day voyage to China, according to statistics compiled by MPI.

On January 22, the Ocean Ute carrying 4407 cattle had one cattle mortality on its 18-day voyage.

Last year four live cattle shipments departed Timaru totalling 22,575 cattle with 18 deaths recorded during the voyages.

A total of 109,993 live cattle were shipped from New Zealand during 2020 with 128 deaths, 49 of which occurred on the Yangtze Harmony out of New Plymouth in a shipment of 5782 cattle. The cause was attributed to heat stress and a reoccurrence of salmonellosis.

A group of 30 animal rights supporters assembled near PrimePort Timaru on Monday afternoon protesting against live cattle exports.

Protestors who held signs and encouraged passing vehicles to toot in support, with a number of them yelling insults out their windows instead.